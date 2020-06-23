Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. India
  5. Qualia Restaurant / Serie Architects

Qualia Restaurant / Serie Architects

Save this project
Qualia Restaurant / Serie Architects

© Jordi Huisman © Jordi Huisman © Jordi Huisman © Jordi Huisman + 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Mumbai, India
  • Project Lead : Chris Lee, Kapil Gupta
  • Project Team: Simon Whittle, Sundeep Babhu, Sameer Sawant, Kalpesh Mahajan, Khush Jain
  • Client: Rahul and Malini Akerkar
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. Qualia offers a playful dining experience in which guests are made to feel part of the entire practice of cooking. A coherent array of spaces, following the restaurant’s linear form, is accentuated by the careful insertion of delicate material details. By framing and highlighting the different back-of-house areas the creation of dishes is turned into a theatrical event. Serie were invited to design the flagship 100-seat restaurant at the end of 2017. The brief asked for good acoustics and lighting to support the dining experience and the separation of bar and dining spaces to manage noise levels.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

The long, linear volume is interrupted by three large columns in the centre of the space. Hundred-foot long glass façade gives view to the street and gardens beyond. The design seeks to place guest seating as close to the windows as possible and to take advantage of the sequence of four bays as defined by the structural columns.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Qualia is conceived as a stage for the art of cooking. The restaurant is designed to heighten the sensual qualities of the dining experience, from the tastes and aromas of the food to the choreography of cooking as the chefs create each dish.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

The kitchen is open to the main seating area, allowing diners to witness all stages of food preparation. Each section of the kitchen is framed, like a proscenium in a theatre, drawing the eye through a series of preparatory layers. There are three such sections: the main cooking area which comprises of the hearth and pizza oven; the dessert and baking area; and the bar. The kitchen is configured as a linear arrangement of four distinct activity zones. The first bay stages the bar, the bakery in the second, the live cooking stations in the third and a sommelier’s table at the fourth bay.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

The proscenium is made of shelves displaying the ingredients that make up each dish. Fronting the kitchens is a long continuous table and counter, allowing diners to interact with the chefs and their preparation.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Tracing the counter moves a semi-transparent bronze curtain, revealing and concealing the theatre of the kitchen. The sweeps of the curtain define each bay, while unifying them visually as a singular continuum. Stretching 16 feet in height from the timber ceiling to the floor, the curtain is drawn up over the bar, open kitchen, and sommelier station, creating distinct proscenium-like spaces.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

The ceiling is designed as an array of timber frames within which rows of timber louvers absorb and direct sound to a thick layer of sound insulation foam above. These frames turn onto the façade over the open kitchen to create rows of timber shelves that hold the bar display and stacks of glass jars of pickled vegetables and fruits. Black terrazzo is the primary floor and wall finish, complementing the palette of timber surfaces and bronze chainmail.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Serie Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant India
Cite: "Qualia Restaurant / Serie Architects" 23 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942204/qualia-restaurant-serie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream