SOMA Residence, Artist Gallery & Studio / Dumican Mosey Architects

SOMA Residence, Artist Gallery & Studio / Dumican Mosey Architects

© Cesar Rubio Photography

Gallery, Houses
San Francisco, United States
© Cesar Rubio Photography
© Cesar Rubio Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The existing historic industrial-use building provided a unique canvas and challenging opportunity for this carefully considered adaptive re-use project in the rapidly evolving SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco. Historic elements of the front facade were restored and refurbished, while new modernist infill elements were introduced at the ground level, creating a dynamic relationship between new and old as experienced from the street and pedestrian level. The second floor was transformed into a 4,500 square foot, full-floor “NYC-style” residential loft; focused toward a new 20’x20′ convertible courtyard carved into the existing floor plate with a motorized operable glass roof, and expansive upper-level roof deck.

© Cesar Rubio Photography
© Cesar Rubio Photography

The ground floor includes a two-car garage, residential guest unit, and new artist gallery & studio. Our clients’ primary goal for the project included a strong interplay between art, sculpture, and the newly conceived architecture; specifically, the qualities of light, space, texture, materiality, and flow throughout. Working within constraints The project's status as a historic industrial-use building proved its primary constraint, requiring that the existing facade remain unchanged. The resulting design merges clean modern expression with the building's industrial shell, creating a seamless transition from interior to exterior, from new to old.

© Cesar Rubio Photography
© Cesar Rubio Photography
Plan
Plan
© Cesar Rubio Photography
© Cesar Rubio Photography

The project's location proved further difficulty, as the soil (existing fill from the 1906 earthquake), poor both seismically and environmentally, added structural challenges. Sustainability Highlights The project features reclaimed hardwood flooring throughout, and low-flow plumbing fixtures are installed in all spaces. Additionally, the central outdoor courtyard can be fully opened, allowing for passive ventilation throughout major living spaces.

© Kirsten Hepburn Photography
© Kirsten Hepburn Photography

