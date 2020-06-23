RIBA Releases COVID-19 Recovery Guidance

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has published guidance to help practices navigate recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The Recovery Roadmap is divided into three phases: Response, Recovery and Resilience. Each phase considers a series of actions that practices can take to respond to challenges across different areas of their business throughout this crisis and beyond.

From stabilizing finances and supporting staff well-being, to planning office reopening and winning new work, the road map responds directly to concerns raised by RIBA members from all practice sizes across the UK. It is an online digest of resources developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on architects. Drawing on insights from expert practitioners, the RIBA's series of features aims to help practices plan their route to recovery. All of the ‘Response’ phase content is available now. Phases 2 and 3 (‘Recovery’ and ‘Resilience’) will be added to throughout June and July 2020.

