Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. VC House / Dumay Arquitectos

VC House / Dumay Arquitectos

Save this project
VC House / Dumay Arquitectos

© Ignacio Infante Cobo © Ignacio Infante Cobo © Ignacio Infante Cobo © Ignacio Infante Cobo + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Huentaleuquen, Chile
  • Architects: Dumay Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1722 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ignacio Infante Cobo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, CHC, Concón Maderas Impregnadas, Kitchen Center, Scanavini, Trimble Navigation
Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo

Text description provided by the architects. Our architecture office has been requested to build a home in the North-Central coast of Chile, specifically in the Huentelauquen area. The region is arid, characterized by mild winds blowing from the coast inwards.

Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo

The house is situated on a 5.000 m2 lot (6,000 yd2), on a mild 3 to 5% slope facing west, with a remarkable view of the Pacific Ocean. The building is located in the highest point of the lot, has the main access from the East, with a spectacular view of the tidal waves and sea breakers.

Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo

The intervened area which is bounded in the lot, concentrates all the inside and outside area  which is delimited within  a perimeter of concrete foundations rustic, on top of which wooden and glass walls are erected, which provides a better thermal protection.  

Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo

A close relation between the inside and outside program is proposed as a part of a same volume. The program is organized in three zones: a main bedroom and secondary bedroom in one side of the house; the public area connected to an inner patio; and a more independent bedrooms area at the other side of the house. An inner patio for public activities is protected  from the outside weather, namely wind, offers privacy. To the West, a large shaded terrace with built-on furniture faces an ocean view.   

Save this picture!
© Ignacio Infante Cobo
© Ignacio Infante Cobo

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Dumay Arquitectos
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Chile
Cite: "VC House / Dumay Arquitectos" [Casa CV / Dumay Arquitectos] 05 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942173/vc-house-dumay-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream