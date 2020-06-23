KCAP’s Dynamic Masterplan for Heidelberg, Germany Moves Forward

The PHVision Masterplan for Heidelberg in Germany has been approved by the City Council. Located on the site of the Patrick-Henry-Village (PHV) in Heidelberg, the 100-hectare development, designed by KCAP can now move forward, transforming the former military area into a new quarter, establishing the knowledge city of the future.

Commissioned by the International Building Exhibition IBA Heidelberg, in collaboration with the municipality, and some partners, the Dynamic Masterplan PHVision is being developed by KCAP Architects&Planners, an international design firm specialized in architecture, urbanism, and landscape design. In fact, “KCAP first drew up the development vision Phase0 on the basis of thematic scenarios that were developed by international offices during a design think process”, such as MVRDV, Carlo Ratti Associati, ASTOC Architects and Planners, and Ramboll Liveable Cities. It was later on that KCAP created the PHVision.

In addition to the design of innovative building typologies, open space solutions, and technical infrastructures, the Dynamic Masterplan deals with implementation strategies, operator models, and governance processes. The aim was to design a toolbox of instruments for the development of a future-oriented urban district. -- Anouk Kuitenbrouwer, partner at KCAP.

Situated on Heidelberg's largest transformation area, the 100-hectare project will host a new model for the knowledge city of tomorrow. Centered on sustainability, multi-mobility, and digitalization, the development will foster in the future 10.000 people, and 5.000 people will work on the premises. Setting a new benchmark for contemporary urban planning, PHVision explores with its citizens future-proof and sustainable solutions. The collaborative design process that will transform the former American housing estate Patrick-Henry-Village, is considered to become the biggest redevelopment in the area.

Comprising intelligent future urban planning concepts, the new city quarter will include open spaces and mobility. Divided into quarters and structured into 5 different types of neighborhoods, the new resilient district is vital, heterogeneous, and green, providing modern living and working environments. The pedestrian-friendly and parking-free environment introduces innovation anchors at strategic locations that function as technical and social development boosters.

Urban planning in the 21st century must be more diverse as well as ecologically and socially sustainable than before. With PHVision, we want to show a way to achieve this. -- Prof. Michael Braum, Managing Director of IBA Heidelberg.