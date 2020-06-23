Optimistic Realism and Shared Autonomy: 5 Young Practices with New Visions

Save this picture! The Lahofer winery, the most recently completed project of the Chybik Kristof studio. @ Alex shoots buildings

New Generations is a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video-interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations has launched a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

ArchDaily and New Generations join forces! Every two weeks ArchDaily publishes a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

Teaching and practicing

Save this picture! The Royal Institute of Art, Stockholm 2019. Throughout the project, key existing elements are articulated with colour and complimented with bespoke fittings and furniture with monolithic materiality. @ Mikael Olsson

Norell/Rodhe is an architecture studio founded in 2012 by Daniel Norell and Einar Rodhe. Based in Stockholm. While balancing time between teaching and practice, the studio has grown organically into one that understands architecture as a cultural practice, with each project seeking to unfold stories and establish conversations with the city and its inhabitants.

2001 | Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Optimistic realism

Save this picture! Fany, domestic apparatus, 2015-2018, Dudelange, Luxembourg. Architects 2001 © Maxime Delvaux

2001 is an architecture company based in Luxembourg. Working from a renovated barn, they aim at a double production: both physical and built, as much as intellectual and cultural. 2001 thinks and produces an architecture reduced to the essential, responding in a rational and coherent way to the urges and needs of contemporary society.

CHYBÍK + KRISTOF | Prague and Brno, the Czech Republic; Bratislava, Slovakia

Creating commissions

Save this picture! The Lahofer winery, the most recently completed project of the Chybik Kristof studio. @ Alex shoots buildings

CHYBIK + KRISTOF is an architecture and urban design practice founded in 2010 by Ondřej Chybík and Michal Krištof. Operating with 50+ team members and offices in Prague, Brno and Bratislava, the practice aims at creating bridges between private and public space, transcending generations and societal spheres.

Gonzalo del Val | Madrid, Spain

Shared autonomy

Estudio Gonzalo del Val is based in Madrid and since 2012, is dedicated to the exploration of architecture and its periphery, where it mediates between technique and creativity to shape collective and individual desires. From initially working from a home-office, the studio has grown into a practice that is constantly aiming to collaborate and grow in project scale.

Lagado architects | Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Towards an ethical stability

Save this picture! Chinny Surinamese Streetfood, Lijnbaan Rotterdam © Rubén Dario Kleimeer

LAGADO architects define themselves as a serious studio for playful architecture. Founded by architects Maria Vasiloglou and Victor Verhagen in Rotterdam in 2011, the studio applies their fascination with user-centered design to a diverse range of projects that share a common playfulness combined with clear geometry and latent multifunctionality. Depending on the project, they operate as initiators, researchers and architects.

If you would like to get featured in the studio profile section, visit newgenerationsweb.com and fill the ‘Join the platform’ form. Also, we invite you to submit your built projects on ArchDaily.