OMA and LOLA Unveil Images of the New Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam

OMA and LOLA Landscape Architects have revealed their design development for the New Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam. Part of the Feyenoord City master plan, the scheme “has been optimized to ensure on-time and cost-effective delivery, while reinforcing its integrity as a vital iconic building”.

Part of the Feyenoord City masterplan, designed to transform Rotterdam-Zuid into a well-connected and vibrant neighborhood for sports, recreation, and living, the OMA-designed stadium introduces “a future-proof infrastructure for football and daily activities in the surrounding communities”.

Proposed in a different location from the original modernist stadium, built in 1937, the new intervention is situated along the river and a highly accessible transportation node. By restoring the stadium’s historical role as a city’s significant public realm, the Feyenoord Stadium redefines the existing typology.

Developed to respond to the football clubs’ demands, the design maximizes performance and capacity. Composed of a stand, circulation cores, structure, and functional spaces, the configuration allows a large number of visitors to move efficiently. Supported by a bowl-shaped steel structure, the stand and roof will increase the capacity to 63,000, “while placing spectators as close to the field as possible for an intimate match experience”.

Adopted by the Rotterdam City Council in October 2019, the construction of the Feyenoord Stadium is scheduled to begin in 2022 and to be completed in 2025. Developed by OMA and LOLA, in collaboration with developer Stichting Gebiedsontwikkeling aan de Maas, the Municipality of Rotterdam, Stadium Feijenoord, and multiple other stakeholders, the new field is an open arena with a public concourse on the main entry level, a raised square where crowds can gather and enjoy different types of activities. With strong access points from the city and the river, the landscape concept generates a full-on urban connection, distributing several slow traffic routes along the water and into the surrounding neighborhoods.

Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam