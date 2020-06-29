Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Koichi Takada Architects Reveals Latest Design for L.A.'s Skyline

Koichi Takada Architects Reveals Latest Design for L.A.'s Skyline

Save this article
Koichi Takada Architects Reveals Latest Design for L.A.'s Skyline

Koichi Takada has designed a 43-story mixed-use development, in downtown Los Angeles, inspired by “California’s natural beauty and iconic redwoods”. Hoping to create the healthiest place to live in L.A., the proposed building humanizes the concept of high-rise through the use of natural materials, vertical landscaping, engaging public elements, and creating a between artificial and natural environments.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Takada Architects
© Koichi Takada Architects

Designed by Sydney-based boutique architecture firm Koichi Takada Architects in collaboration with MVE + Partners as executive architect, the $500M mixed-use high rise condominium and hotel tower is the latest project to be introduced to the L.A.'s Skyline. Developed by Crown Group Australia, the project is “a platform for health and wellbeing”, for residents, hotel guests, and neighbors. In fact, the iconic building will transform the Downtown district into a human-cantered, flourishing neighborhood.

Located at 1111 Hill Street, on the southeast corner of South Hill and 11th streets at the convergence of Downtown’s financial, fashion, and South Park districts, the 43-story tower is expected to be completed in 2025, with 319 condominiums and a 160-room hotel.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Takada Architects
© Koichi Takada Architects

Downtown LA is experiencing a once-in-a-generation revival – led by the heightened convergence of tech, media and entertainment. This is an excellent and rare opportunity to be able to contribute to the transformation of an entire neighbourhood and, by extension, the entire city -- Iwan Sunito, Crown Group CEO.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Takada Architects
© Koichi Takada Architects

Taking inspiration from California’s iconic and unique redwoods, exceptional in “their towering height, their resiliency and the delicate, balanced ecosystem that supports them”, Koichi Takada incorporated many elements into the high-rise design that engage with the public and enhance the neighborhood. Actually the architect explains that “our vision is to create the healthiest place to live in Los Angeles by creating the optimal balance between the artificial and natural environments. […] Our nature-inspired approach to this project provides a platform for health and wellbeing for the residents, hotel guests and neighbors. It’s a tall high rise, but we humanize it with natural materials, vertical landscaping, and engaging public elements.

The base of the building takes on an undulating canopy that engages with the street level and brings the high rise down to the human level. Both a public art piece and shade and shelter for guests, residents, and pedestrians, the ground level structure contributes to the walkability of the entire neighborhood. In addition, a natural vertical green façade made from wood, raises from the base and goes up to the top where it generates a redwood tree crown branching out toward the sky.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Koichi Takada Architects Reveals Latest Design for L.A.'s Skyline" 29 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942110/koichi-takada-architects-reveals-latest-design-for-s-skyline/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream