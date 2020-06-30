Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli

Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli

© Luis Barandiarán

Houses
Villa Elisa, Argentina
  • Lead Architects: Ezequiel Spinelli - Facundo S. López
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. A small house for a young couple who lives in Buenos Aires and wants to get away to a suburban area. They have some savings and a small site to build dreams and future memories. 

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

We talk about construction; they want to build with earth. They imagine an adobe house in a very rainy place. 

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

We propose to cook the mud and we design it with traditional brick. Walls, floors and ceilings are made of brick. We put paint to obtain a difference between vertical and horizontal planes. A vault rules the character of space.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Section
Section
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

We talk about fire. They remember their childhoods back in Argentinean Patagonia. Their parents used to cook lamb and cow meat. We propose a fire pit in the courtyard, so they can have those memories back. 

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

But that fire will also be the light and heat for many “peñas” to come: a gathering of friends and family where they can play the guitar at night and sing folk and tango music.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

