Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. V-Compound / AplusCon Architects

V-Compound / AplusCon Architects

Save this project
V-Compound / AplusCon Architects

V-Compound / AplusCon Architects V-Compound / AplusCon Architects V-Compound / AplusCon Architects V-Compound / AplusCon Architects + 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture
Maha Sawat, Thailand
  • Architects: AplusCon Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, COTTO, Aluinch, MISTER POOL, TOA, Trimble, WESFLEX
  • Design Team: AplusCon Architects
  • Clients: SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Landscape: SU LANDSCAPE
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Engage Natural lighting is the core idea of ​​the V-Compound, the village clubhouse at Rajchapherk-Pinklao, Nonthaburi. The appearance of the building is inspired by the overlapping leaves. Spaces of overlapping mass allow Natural daylight to illuminate all over the inside area.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!

Designers aim to provide daylight into 4-mass, which are the main functions of the reception, fitness area + kids room, WC, and the swimming pool. These freeform massings are located alternately from each other, like imitating leaves overlapping in the natural elements.

Save this picture!

The connecting hallway is designed to be as in the landscape part. Walking in the semi-outdoor also feels like walking in the garden. The user can perceive the natural environment while utilizing the building. White is used as a primary color. The designers need to emphasize the building to be seen undoubtedly bright through light, shadow, and shading.

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: RC4M+38 Maha Sawat, Bang Kruai District, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AplusCon Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Mixed Use Architecture Thailand
Cite: "V-Compound / AplusCon Architects" 24 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942061/v-compound-apluscon-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream