V-Compound / AplusCon Architects

Design Team: AplusCon Architects

Clients: SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited

Landscape: SU LANDSCAPE

Engage Natural lighting is the core idea of ​​the V-Compound, the village clubhouse at Rajchapherk-Pinklao, Nonthaburi. The appearance of the building is inspired by the overlapping leaves. Spaces of overlapping mass allow Natural daylight to illuminate all over the inside area.

Designers aim to provide daylight into 4-mass, which are the main functions of the reception, fitness area + kids room, WC, and the swimming pool. These freeform massings are located alternately from each other, like imitating leaves overlapping in the natural elements.