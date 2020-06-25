Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
CL-76 House / El Aleph Arquitectura + Fritz + Fritz Arquitectos

CL-76 House / El Aleph Arquitectura + Fritz + Fritz Arquitectos

© Quiroga + Caraffa © 1740.fotografia

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Benavidez, Argentina
  Design Team: Nahuel Guerrero, Fernando Fritz
  Engineering: José Zaldua
  Collaborators: Hernan Feldman
© 1740.fotografia
© 1740.fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. The House CL76 is located in Nordelta, Tigre, Buenos Aires province. Is a single-family house project which was designed from its location, at the shore of a lake. 

© Quiroga + Caraffa
© Quiroga + Caraffa

The unevenness ot the terrain was also incorporated into the project and was traduced as a smooth level difference between the living-room and the kitchen/dinning area, virtually separated by a metallic staircase.

© 1740.fotografia
© 1740.fotografia
Plan
Plan
© 1740.fotografia
© 1740.fotografia

Both levels of the house are orgnized around a patio that maximizes the natural light of the North to the interior.

© 1740.fotografia
© 1740.fotografia
© Quiroga + Caraffa
© Quiroga + Caraffa

The structure consists of a two-meters high beam located at the side of the house, three inverted beams on the roof and a series of steel tensioners, that allow to minimize the footprint of the house and also gain total flexibility by connecting the inside with the outside.

© 1740.fotografia
© 1740.fotografia
Axonometric
Axonometric
© 1740.fotografia
© 1740.fotografia

This large exposed-concrete beam that adds personality to the house also enphasizes the access and helps to protect the interior from it’s relation with the neighbors. 

© Quiroga + Caraffa
© Quiroga + Caraffa

Fritz + Fritz Arquitectos
Office
El Aleph Arquitectura
Office

Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
"CL-76 House / El Aleph Arquitectura + Fritz + Fritz Arquitectos" [Casa CL-76 / El Aleph Arquitectura + Fritz + Fritz Arquitectos] 25 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

