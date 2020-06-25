CL-76 House / El Aleph Arquitectura + Fritz + Fritz Arquitectos

+ 56

Design Team: Nahuel Guerrero, Fernando Fritz

Engineering: José Zaldua

Collaborators: Hernan Feldman

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The House CL76 is located in Nordelta, Tigre, Buenos Aires province. Is a single-family house project which was designed from its location, at the shore of a lake.

The unevenness ot the terrain was also incorporated into the project and was traduced as a smooth level difference between the living-room and the kitchen/dinning area, virtually separated by a metallic staircase.

Both levels of the house are orgnized around a patio that maximizes the natural light of the North to the interior.

The structure consists of a two-meters high beam located at the side of the house, three inverted beams on the roof and a series of steel tensioners, that allow to minimize the footprint of the house and also gain total flexibility by connecting the inside with the outside.

This large exposed-concrete beam that adds personality to the house also enphasizes the access and helps to protect the interior from it’s relation with the neighbors.