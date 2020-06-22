Submit a Project Advertise
  3. The Importance of Color Palettes in Architectural Design

The Importance of Color Palettes in Architectural Design

Picture: © Jan Vranovsky Picture: © Tony Elieh Picture: © Hey!Cheese Picture: © Leo Espinosa + 17

Besides thermal, acoustic and luminous comfort, colors are factors that influence the sensation we feel when in an environment and become a strong device to influence the user's behavior.

Far beyond aesthetic preferences, the use of certain colors can bring different meanings that cover other fields such as psychology or symbology. Therefore, it is known that a color does not depend only on light and environment, but also on the perception we have of it. The German Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe, who has deepened his study of the Theory of Colors, points out that the identification of tones is subjective, but the effects are universal. As an example, the warm colors (red, yellow and orange) are more dynamic and cause feelings of comfort and stimulus in people, while the cold colors (green, purple and blue) have a softer, soothing and static effect.  Therefore, creating a color palette is a possibility to generate different sensations in the perception of space.

In the architecture field, the possibilities are infinite - contrasts between different materials and colors, different tendencies such as pastel or neon tones, or even acromatism.  In any case, colors are a fundamental tool to intensify or diminish the presence of elements, facilitate or complicate the reading of the environment as a whole. For this reason, we have selected some projects that are colored in different ways and we highlight the chosen palettes as a way to exemplify the different sensations that can be generated in the viewer.

Riviera Cabin / llabb

Picture: © Anna Positano
Picture: © Anna Positano

Mixtape Apartment / AZAB

Picture: © Luis Diaz Diaz
Picture: © Luis Diaz Diaz

Latino Coelho Apartments / Manuel Tojal Architects

Picture: © Francisco Nogueira
Picture: © Francisco Nogueira

NOON afterschool / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Picture: © Leo Espinosa
Picture: © Leo Espinosa

Ne_On Apartment / NestSpace Design

Picture: © Hey!Cheese
Picture: © Hey!Cheese

Single Family House / Brandt + Simon Architekten

Picture: © Michael Nast
Picture: © Michael Nast

Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos

Picture: © André Scarpa
Picture: © André Scarpa

Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman

Picture: © Jan Vranovsky
Picture: © Jan Vranovsky

Images d'Orient / Rabih Geha Architects

Picture: © Tony Elieh
Picture: © Tony Elieh

Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes

Picture: © Luis Diaz Diaz
Picture: © Luis Diaz Diaz

Lavabo Tri Suave / Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Picture: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Picture: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Paredes de Coura / Escritório de Arquitetos

Picture: © João Morgado
Picture: © João Morgado

GMG House / Pedro Gadanho

Picture: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Picture: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

BOX 298 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Picture: © Nelson Kon
Picture: © Nelson Kon

House TEC 205 / Moneo Brock Studio

Picture: © Adrián Llaguno – Documentación Arquitectónica
Picture: © Adrián Llaguno – Documentación Arquitectónica

Did you know that it is possible to search for projects by their colors in ArchDaily? Click on one of these and see how easy it is: pink, red, orange, blue, green, yellow, black, gray, white.

