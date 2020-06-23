Submit a Project Advertise
The Gaps Apartment / Block Architects

The Gaps Apartment / Block Architects
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Block Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  63
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Architect In Charge: Block Architects
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. To most of us, apartments are likely to have associations with confined and boring boxes as we walk into them. Moreover, partition walls around functional areas unintentionally make the space more stifling and disconnected.In order to create a fresher and stylish space, some walls were removed and replaced with arches.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Sections
Sections
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

They are criss-crossed to make empty space, so the whole area has become indistinctly separate but still closely connected. Now that boundaries between walls and ceilings have disappeared, the space based on the arches are very meaningful and interesting, which sheds the typically dull image of modest little apartments.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project location

Address: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Block Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Vietnam
Cite: "The Gaps Apartment / Block Architects" 23 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942025/the-gaps-apartment-block-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

