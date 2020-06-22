Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Wall House / CTA | Creative Architects

Wall House / CTA | Creative Architects

Save this project
Wall House / CTA | Creative Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bien Hoa, Vietnam
  • Architects: CTA | Creative Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  208
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, INAX, Panasonic, Signify, Bạch Mã, Dong Nai, Trimble, Viet Nhat Glass, Xingfa
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

According to recently published scientific researches, indoor air quality is worse than outdoor air quality. Therefore, most of our discussions with the house owner tended to the idea of ​​a house which is able to 'breathe' 24/7 by itself. Through the process of working, the Wall house is shaped gradually:

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

A house is made up of eight separate spaces surrounded by ordinary walls. These eight blocks are interspersed and intersect at a common space, which is formed from 'breathing walls'. The 'breathing wall' consists of 2 elements:

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Open wall system is the first layer to prevent bad effects from the outside environment. This protection shell is made of hollow bricks which are lined up in the opposite direction with the conventional method of construction. With such arrangement, these hollow bricks create circulation of fresh air and natural light into the house. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Diagram 04
Diagram 04
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The garden space is a second layer to prevent the negative impact of the external environment on the living space inside.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

These two protection layers is equivalent to a normal wall but still ensure the air and light circulation.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
CTA | Creative Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Wall House / CTA | Creative Architects" 22 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942020/wall-house-cta-creative-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream