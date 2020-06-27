Submit a Project Advertise
  5. AIKYA House / TechnoArchitecture

AIKYA House / TechnoArchitecture

AIKYA House / TechnoArchitecture

© Shamanth Patil © Shamanth Patil © Shamanth Patil © Shamanth Patil + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: TechnoArchitecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shamanth Patil
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blum, Grohe, Toto, Fab India, Grey William Marble, Higold, Higold Kitchen, Jaipur Rugs, Kito ceramics, Life Master, Purple Turtle, Trimble
  • Design Team: Rajesh, Deepak, Saswat, Niket, Kavya, Mohammed Ali
  • Clients: Mrs. Divya and Mr. Mohan
  • Engineering: Sagar Darshan construction
  • Landscape: Green flash
  • Pmc: Plumbtech Engineers
  • Structural : Harshanarayana M
  • Interiors : Uttan Interiors
  • Facade: Aaren Intpro
  • Hvac: Engineering and Services
© Shamanth Patil
This house based in south Bangalore in a 4,800 sq. Ft site is a perfect representation of Techno architecture's ongoing interaction with the new language of tropical residential architecture. Evocative of the simple, open structures of times past, yet possessed of a modernity of spirit perfectly in keeping with contemporary life. The house conflates, rather than juxtaposes indoor mad outdoor spaces in perfect harmony.

© Shamanth Patil
Ground Floor Plan
© Shamanth Patil
On entering this south facing property, thematically reminiscent of the modern version of “Angel Angkul”, which is used as much to isolate views of the property as to protect inhabitants. Once inside, the building occupies one portion of the large site area which in turn orients itself into a larger external courtyard which occupies the other half of the site. Visitors can enter directly into the landscape area, highlighting the courtyard, while the water body in the north east corner is flanked by the landscape lawn.

© Shamanth Patil
An elongated bridge in gray stone, extends past the perimeter of the "outdoor living space" linking the water body. On the eastern side of the ground floor, living and the dining areas look directly over the garden and the water body and are designed as a single large area, while The other spaces like kitchen, bedroom etc are designed contributing tithe ordered flow of the property creating an air of space and tranquility.

© Shamanth Patil
Section
© Shamanth Patil
The main staircase designed part of the internal court, separates the public and semi-public spaces and leads above tp the private bedrooms and the family area which has a small bridge leading to the 'pavilion' on the eastern side. On the second level, the common utilities like the audio-visual room, bar and the gym are positioned so as to have privacy as well as protection from direct sunlight. 

© Shamanth Patil
All the spaces are naturally directed inwards, utilizing the central indoor court as well the external landscaped lawn to become focal points, underscoring the dramatic symbiosis between indoor and outdoor spaces. Contemporary needs and the clients strict brief of 'no clutter home' helped to frame the color palette of the house.

© Shamanth Patil
Cite: "AIKYA House / TechnoArchitecture" 27 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942016/aikya-house-technoarchitecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

