Casa R / Orma Architettura

Text description provided by the architects. Casa R project is established in a sensitive and complex landscape. Located at the very end of the village of Sotta (South Corsica), where the urban development area ended.

The ground is a succession of rocks with a huge vertical drop, facing Omu di Cagna Mountain Range. In order to rightly insert the volume between two rocky spurs, we imagined a very simple and vertical house that would have a minimum impact on the ground.

Taking into account its context and a tight budget, this project is very mineral and made as a simple volume sandblasted concrete in order to highlight its aggregate that converse with the surrounding rocks.

Imagined as a stone bloc built to shelter a program, this work has very different interior ambiances made of different heights and wood windows.