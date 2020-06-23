Submit a Project Advertise
  House in Tamandare / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura

House in Tamandare / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura

House in Tamandare / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura

© Ezequiele Panizzi

  Architects: Karina Guidolin Arquitetura
  Area:  3498 ft²
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Ezequiele Panizzi
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cinex, Deca, Esquadrias Moschetta, Indus Parquet, Portinari
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a young family, with small kids, this ground floor house is located in a residential area, in the limit between the cities of Bento Gonçalves and Garibaldi. The lot is a few meters behind a fishing and hunting club, surrounded by abundant nature.

© Ezequiele Panizzi
Plan
© Ezequiele Panizzi
The project is organized in L shape, leaving the bedrooms in the east/west zone and the social and service areas in the north/south zone.

© Ezequiele Panizzi
Section AA
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Our biggest challenge was to combine a strong volumetric composition, the efficiency of environmental comfort and a program that related to the external area. With that in mind, the house was left fluid, integrated and plane in most spaces, being opened to the backyard in the north façade through a porch. The high and tilt ceiling in the social area guarantees natural ventilation and illumination, besides bringing space hierarchy.

© Ezequiele Panizzi
© Ezequiele Panizzi

The view from the external area to the internal is regulated through vertical brise soleils in the front façade and in the intimate corridor. The view to the surrounding landscape from the backyard and bedrooms is managed through a wall, composed in a rhythm of full and empty spaces, designed to control the privacy in relation to the neighbors.

Cite: "House in Tamandare / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura" [Casa em Tamandaré / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura] 23 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

