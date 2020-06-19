Casa en la Huerta de Dolores / WOHA Arquitectura

+ 26

Houses, Houses Interiors • Dolores, Spain Architects: WOHA Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 229 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Finsa Sido Madera Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Antonio Maciá, Ana Mora

Design Team: Antonio Maciá Mateu, Ana Mora Vitoria

Constructor: FRAVID Proyectos y management

Technical Architect: Francisco Navarro Rodríguez

Landscaping: Justo Carbonell Paisajismol

Collaborators: Marina Vázquez López

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the reform of a 150-year-old house located on a plot with strong linearity and which houses an alfalfa plantation. The house is located in La Huerta de Dolores.

The intention of the project is to seal the house from the road and open it towards the plantation on the same plot, generating permeability from the interior of the house towards the exterior. For this, the house is divided into three longitudinal strips:

- The existing one, which will house the bedroom and the kitchen.

- The central strip, in charge of connecting the house with the 160-meter deep orchard. For this, the existing load-bearing walls are broken, beams are installed and the upper part is closed with glass.

- The most private part that is protected from outside views with a sidewall.

The reform creates a new living area including a living room, a barbecue and a porch. The new spaces are visually connected to the backdrop that is the plantation on the plot itself.