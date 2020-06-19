Submit a Project Advertise
Casa en la Huerta de Dolores / WOHA Arquitectura

Casa en la Huerta de Dolores / WOHA Arquitectura

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Dolores, Spain
  • Architects: WOHA Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  229
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Finsa, Sido Madera
  • Lead Architect: Antonio Maciá, Ana Mora
  • Design Team: Antonio Maciá Mateu, Ana Mora Vitoria
  • Constructor: FRAVID Proyectos y management
  • Technical Architect: Francisco Navarro Rodríguez
  • Landscaping: Justo Carbonell Paisajismol
  • Collaborators: Marina Vázquez López
© David Frutos
Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the reform of a 150-year-old house located on a plot with strong linearity and which houses an alfalfa plantation. The house is located in La Huerta de Dolores.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
The intention of the project is to seal the house from the road and open it towards the plantation on the same plot, generating permeability from the interior of the house towards the exterior. For this, the house is divided into three longitudinal strips:

© David Frutos
- The existing one, which will house the bedroom and the kitchen.
- The central strip, in charge of connecting the house with the 160-meter deep orchard. For this, the existing load-bearing walls are broken, beams are installed and the upper part is closed with glass.
- The most private part that is protected from outside views with a sidewall.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
The reform creates a new living area including a living room, a barbecue and a porch. The new spaces are visually connected to the backdrop that is the plantation on the plot itself.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Cite: "Casa en la Huerta de Dolores / WOHA Arquitectura" [Casa en la Huerta de Dolores / WOHA Arquitectura] 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941996/casa-en-la-huerta-de-dolores-woha-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

