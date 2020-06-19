Fibras Orientadas Office / Juan Alberto Andrade + María José Vascones

+ 31

Lead Architect: Juan Alberto Andrade, María José Váscones

Collaborators: Cuqui Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. A reform of colour and matter. Fibras Orientadas is an interior office space for Mendotel, a technology services company in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The main objective of the project was to design a completely flexible space for the new needs of the client, therefore, the starting point of this proposal was to study the possible uses of the space. The working dynamics were analyzed, and a decision was made to create an office and sales location with different levels of privacy. The spatial project that houses the new office consists of an open floor plan, ordered with the introduction of a reticulated shelf that distributes the office spaces, bathroom, cafeteria bar, showroom and production area, as well as work and meeting spaces.

With a space limited in size, a reticulated shelf with glass partitions from floor to ceiling was used, providing solid privacy but allowing visual permeability throughout the space, creating a new interior facade.

The design and the functional dynamics in the interior spaces are articulated by the utilitarian furniture that is developed from the shelf, with a set of fixed tables, storage units and sliding doors that allow flexibility. The materiality, manufacturing and construction methods were devised particularly for the type of execution that the project should achieve.

The materials used are mainly pine wood and coloured lacquered wood. The reticulated shelf is made of pinewood boards (19 x 9 cm) with a system of dowels and white glue, in addition to different elements and partitions with OSB boards. The floor is finished with cement and a layer of sealant, the ceiling installations are exposed.

The use of colours, shapes and materials has been simplified as a resource to create a hierarchy between areas: choosing Pantone blue 2020 and curved lines for the service container and white, natural wood and orthogonal lines for the new spatial intervention.