Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Buna Sartoría Restaurant and Coffee Shop / Taller ADG

Buna Sartoría Restaurant and Coffee Shop / Taller ADG

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant, Coffee Shop, Renovation
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller ADG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1076 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Andrew World, Flos
  • Lead Architect: Alonso de Garay
  • Design Team: Ana Cantú, Jessica Mijares, Israel Vergara, Antonio Mondragón
  • Clients: Sartoría
  • Landscape: Taller ADG
  • Consultants: Maz Arquitectos
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The project provides a solution for two adjacent commercial spaces, separate but sharing  access, foyer and services. Buna is a coffee shop, and Sartoria is one of the best Italian restaurant in the city by the chef Marco Carboni. The main idea was to create a vault that provided a sensation of warmth reminiscent of old Italian trattorias. This is the guiding design principle for Sartoria. Buna’s space is solved by tilting the vault shape, generating a curved wall that provides a sense of continuity in such a small space. A play of arches that form the personalities for two different concepts.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Plan
Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A sliding glass door provides access to both spaces through a small foyer. Which are met by a concrete wall that becomes the base for Sartoria’s vault on the right and Buna’s wrap-around wall to the left.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Buna’s space features concrete central bar, which is the main source of lighting: a black, metallic tubular structure suspended from the ceiling at three points. It holds two moveable bulbs and a tubular lamp, designed by Vincent Van Duysen, from his Infrastructure collection for Flos. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

At the back of the room, on the curved wall, an understated lamp lights a sign: “Buna, café rico” (tasty coffee). Another light source is pointed at a decorative blackboard near the window.

In front of the bar there are two black, wooden openings, with matching marble tops; one for equipment and ingredients storage, and one for product display.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The space in Sartoria is defined by the vault, covering an area that holds 25 guests.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Under the window, there is a concrete bar with a white marble top and natural oak stools. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

At the back is a bar for making pasta, and an opposing bar for drinks, with wooden shelves and backed with the same marble: Statuarietto.

The vault’s curve and back wall were used to create a wine cellar that holds 250 bottles. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The bathroom door is integrated into the storage furniture, both in natural oak. The sink is outside, set in a bar that’s part of the chef’s work space. The vault is lit by three LED strips, concealed behind the benches, and smoothly illuminate the concrete curve.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

On the chef’s bar is a railing with moveable bulbs to highlight the artisanal work that happens in this area. On the sink, fixture is a hanging lamp, a sphere with gold detailing, by Michael Anastassiades for Flos.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project location

Address: Orizaba 42, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Taller ADG
Concrete

Restaurant Coffee Shop Refurbishment Renovation
