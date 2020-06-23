Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab

+ 29

Store, Interiors Architecture • Shanghai, China Architects: DAS Lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 80 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Feng Shao

Principal Designer: Jingze Li

Designer: Rain

Client: Holiland

Text description provided by the architects. Medium is important communication tool in the history of business. Attributed with the character of the era, it changes our way of receiving information and further helps us to develop our mind and behavior. In this project, we hope to take the interior as a medium to deliver the messages from the spirit of Holiland, and to moderate a casual and in-deepth converstation, in a more emotional way, between the brand and the public.

From past, present to future, humans keep exploring the world of food in multiple perspectives, which stimulate continuous iteration and breakthrough in food industry； while the development of the industry and technology brings great possibility to food and our life. Such symbioatic relationship became the inspiration of the concept design. The designer abstructed elements from the complexity of post-industrial age to create interesting spaces with mechanical aesthetics. With contemporary mainstream media, the designer demonstrate the spirit of exploring and the brand new idea of bakery in the core of this brand, and delivered to its customoers from the new generation.

We envisioned the space as a “systematic” manufacturing factory, where the products displayed here are more like industrial objects that were made with precision and control. The mechanical components imply the advancement of standardization and automatic technologies. The high-conveyor belt and the every-circulating flour container, curated in an artistic way, can be adapted as scenes for display, bringing people into an “experimental lab” to experience the complexity of mechanized world and to be spiritually connected with the brand in multiple ways.

Different materials are stitched, overlapped and extended to offer the most direct way to read the space. Materials in grey tone, for example the foamed aluminum and stainless steel, are glowing with pure quality under the light film. The designer selected materials in low saturation to make sure the mechanical devices stand out as the leading character in the space.

The designer took the dessert products into consideration and integrated the sandblasted stainless steel with lighting installations, trying to create a constrast between the coldness of the material and the warmth of the desserts to strengthen customers’ attention on the latter.