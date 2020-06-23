Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab

Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab

Save this project
Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab

© Feng Shao © Feng Shao © Feng Shao © Feng Shao + 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interiors Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: DAS Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Feng Shao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Shanghai Duoyi New Material Technology Co., LTD, Shanghai Jintiandi Building Materials Co., LTD, Shanghai Yirong Metal Materials Co. LTD, Shenzhen jinggangshijia Co., LTD, Taizhou Bersha Mei New Material Co. LTD
  • Principal Designer: Jingze Li
  • Designer: Rain
  • Client: Holiland
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. Medium is important communication tool in the history of business. Attributed with the character of the era, it changes our way of receiving information and further helps us to develop our mind and behavior. In this project, we hope to take the interior as a medium  to deliver the messages from the spirit of Holiland, and to moderate a casual and in-deepth converstation, in a more emotional way, between the brand and the public.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

From past, present to future, humans keep exploring the world of food in multiple perspectives, which stimulate continuous iteration and breakthrough in food industry； while the development of the industry and technology brings great possibility to food and our life. Such symbioatic relationship became the inspiration of the concept design. The designer abstructed elements from the complexity of post-industrial age to create interesting spaces with mechanical aesthetics. With contemporary mainstream media, the designer demonstrate the spirit of exploring and the brand new idea of bakery in the core of this brand, and delivered to its customoers from the new generation.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

We envisioned the space as a “systematic” manufacturing factory, where the products displayed here are more like industrial objects that were made with precision and control.  The mechanical components imply the advancement of standardization and automatic technologies. The high-conveyor belt and the every-circulating flour container, curated in an artistic way, can be adapted as scenes for display, bringing people into an “experimental lab” to experience the complexity of mechanized world and to be spiritually connected with the brand in multiple ways.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Different materials are stitched, overlapped and extended to offer the most direct way to read the space. Materials in grey tone, for example the foamed aluminum and stainless steel, are glowing with pure quality under the light film. The designer selected materials in low saturation to make sure the mechanical devices stand out as the leading character in the space.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The designer took the dessert products into consideration and integrated the sandblasted stainless steel with lighting installations, trying to create a constrast between the coldness of the material and the warmth of the desserts to strengthen customers’ attention on the latter.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hongqiao Xintiandi, Hongqiao District, Shanghai, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DAS Lab
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interiors Architecture China
Cite: "Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab" 23 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941966/holiland-concept-store-das-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Feng Shao

好利来上海概念店 / DAS Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream