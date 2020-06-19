Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UNStudio Designs a Multifunctional and Flexible Education Building for TU Delft in the Netherlands

UNStudio Designs a Multifunctional and Flexible Education Building for TU Delft in the Netherlands

Save this article
UNStudio Designs a Multifunctional and Flexible Education Building for TU Delft in the Netherlands

Part of Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), in the Netherlands, Echo is a new multifunctional and flexible inter-faculty building, now under construction and due for completion in Dec 2021. Designed by UNStudio, in collaboration with Arup and BBN, the future-proof facility meets the needs of the ever-increasing numbers of students.

© Plompmozes © Plompmozes © Plompmozes © Plompmozes + 12

Designed in line with the Dutch universities’ requirements of extra teaching space, the latest intervention at TU Delft engenders larger teaching rooms. Supporting educational typologies with an energy-generating building, Echo is centered on the adaptability and wellbeing of the user. Housing a total of seven teaching rooms and more than 300 study spaces, with flexible layouts, Echo includes a large lecture room, which can accommodate 700 people and can be divided into three separate rooms.

Save this picture!
© UNStudio
© UNStudio

The future campus needs to be programmed with a series of agile spaces that invite students and faculty to learn, collaborate and co-create. As student numbers continue to grow, educational buildings need to be extremely flexible: they not only need to operate for shared, interfaculty use, but also need to house a large variety of flexible spaces that cater for various ways of teaching and studying and varying class sizes. -- Ben van Berkel.

Related Article

UNStudio Designs Gyeongdo Island, a new Sustainable Leisure Destination in South Korea

Save this picture!
© UNStudio
© UNStudio

Designed according to the new and future needs of the lecturers and students, Echo puts in place space for lectures and tutorials, group work, project-based teaching, debates, and self-study, for around 1,700 students. In fact, the teaching rooms can accommodate between 150 and 700 people, and project-based teaching of four-level rooms can host 70 people each. Moreover, a case-study room will introduce motivational teaching/interaction between lecturers and students. In addition, two auditoria define the space in a lively open square where numerous and varied activities can take place. A centrally positioned grand stair facilitates and promotes physical movement through the building.

Save this picture!
© UNStudio
© UNStudio

Transcending current learning environments, “the design supports the contemporary culture of 'Everything Anywhere', where the in-between space is also of great importance”. Echo not only connects with the surrounding public space, but it also defines it. The ground floor, turned into a covered flexible public square holds two sculptural volumes that direct the flow of people. With a robust yet sleek exterior, the structure opens up to the activities taking place inside to the surroundings. 

Save this picture!
© UNStudio
© UNStudio

The design of Echo fulfills the progressive sustainability ambitions of the TU Delft. […] Not only has a great deal of attention been paid to the environmental impact of the materials used in the construction, but the building has been designed as much as possible according to principles of circularity. -- UNStudio

Save this picture!
© UNStudio
© UNStudio

  • UNStudio: Ben van Berkel, Arjan Dingsté, Marianthi Tatari, Jaap-Willem Kleijwegt, Ariane Stracke, And Piotr Kluszczynski, Thys Schreij, Mitchel Verkuijlen, Bogdan Chipara, Krishna Duddumpudi, Fabio Negozio, Ryan Henriksen, Shangzi Tu, Xinyu Wang, Marian Mihaescu
  • Structural Engineer, MEP and Building Physic: Arup
  • Building Cost Consultant: BBN
  • Contractor: BAM Bouw en Techniek

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "UNStudio Designs a Multifunctional and Flexible Education Building for TU Delft in the Netherlands" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941954/unstudio-designs-a-multifunctional-and-flexible-education-building-for-tu-delft-in-the-netherlands/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream