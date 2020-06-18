NBBJ Imagines Spiraling Headquarters for Vivo, China's Growing Smartphone and Tech Company

NBBJ has been selected to design the new Vivo headquarters, introducing the next generation of work environments that integrates nature, health, and equal access to amenities. Located in Shenzhen’s Bao’an district, the 32-story spiraling tower highlights an innovative design that embraces the urban-coastal site and reflects the company’s values. Construction began in May 2020 and is scheduled for completion by fall 2025.

NBBJ’s striking yet integrated 150 meters, 32-story tower puts in place spiraling multiple-level collection of terraces and gardens. Emerging from a welcoming public plaza, from the sunken garden to level five, the building holds the flagship Vivo store, retail entrances, eateries, conference levels, and an employee cafeteria. In addition, the penthouse includes event spaces and conference rooms.

As a rapidly growing innovative smartphone and tech company, vivo is constantly looking toward the future not just for its products, but for its workforce. We know that today’s workers thrive in ‘whole life’ environments that integrate nature, health and work. Our design for the vivo headquarters is the physical embodiment of that ethos – fluid, sustainable and centered around the wellbeing of those who use the space. -- Robert Mankin, Partner in Charge of Workplace Design at NBBJ.

Showcasing NBBJ’s sustainability goals commitment, the building generates green hubs on every level, providing a place for employees to connect with nature. Reflecting the diverse native ecosystem of Shenzhen and the multiple biomes of Southern China, the different levels of the high-rise feature different types of trees and shrubs, transitioning from forest floor to mountaintop. On another hand, rotated to engage with the city, the building enhances the pedestrian experience.

Vivo is a next-gen technology company, and the new headquarters introduces a shared vision of next-gen workplace design. […] Together, we are pushing past antiquated ideas of work culture and anticipating the needs of the next generation of employees with larger personal spaces, views for everyone while they work – not just the top executives – and constant connection to nature and the outdoors. -- Vivian Ngo, Principal at NBBJ.

Regarding the workspace, “each floor is designed for flexibility and fostering connections that lead to creativity, productivity, and overall wellbeing”, integrating extra-large workspaces with relaxation areas. Aspiring for a WELL and LEED Gold certification, NBBJ has proposed sustainability features that incorporate the “Sponge City” concept, protecting the tower against rising floodwaters and occasional typhoons. Moreover, “the design utilizes permeable surfaces and landscaping wherever possible to promote drainage back into the ground; and rainwater is captured in underground tanks where it can eventually be re-used”.