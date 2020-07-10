L7 House / K+A

-
Architects: Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño)
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Onnis Luque
-
-
Lead Architect: Mauricio Miranda
-
Design Team: Cesar Cardoso, Mariel Esquivel
-
Engineering: Jaime López
-
Landscape: Augusto Fernández
-
Collaborators: Nestor Pérez
-
Wood Working: Mic Mac
-
Glass: Ventser México
-
Interior Design: TAI Arquitectura de interiores
Text description provided by the architects. A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo. When the homeowners approached Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño) and Mauricio Miranda (MM Desarrollos) to design a retreat in the Rancho Avandaro Country Club in Valle de Bravo, an hour-and-a-half outside of Mexico City, they nearly gave carte blanche.
The clients just had three requests for their country house: a simple layout, low maintenance needs, and communal areas to be located on one floor. The resulting design places an emphasis on flow. The rooms and living areas are arranged in a successive order, guided by a dimly lit, dramatic hallway. Large windows that punctuate the minimal interior offer views of the bordering golf course.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.