L7 House / K+A

+ 21

Lead Architect: Mauricio Miranda

Design Team: Cesar Cardoso, Mariel Esquivel

Engineering: Jaime López

Landscape: Augusto Fernández

Collaborators: Nestor Pérez

Wood Working: Mic Mac

Glass: Ventser México

Interior Design: TAI Arquitectura de interiores

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo. When the homeowners approached Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño) and Mauricio Miranda (MM Desarrollos) to design a retreat in the Rancho Avandaro Country Club in Valle de Bravo, an hour-and-a-half outside of Mexico City, they nearly gave carte blanche.

The clients just had three requests for their country house: a simple layout, low maintenance needs, and communal areas to be located on one floor. The resulting design places an emphasis on flow. The rooms and living areas are arranged in a successive order, guided by a dimly lit, dramatic hallway. Large windows that punctuate the minimal interior offer views of the bordering golf course.

The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.