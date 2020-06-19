Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Hale Lana House / Olson Kundig

Hale Lana House / Olson Kundig

Hale Lana House / Olson Kundig

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kailua, United States
  • Design Team: Tom Kundig, Todd Matthes, Katherine Ranieri, Gregory Nakata, Debbie Kennedy, Amanda Chenoweth, Kathy Hanway, Maresa Patterson and Crisanna Siegert
  • Contractor: Schuchart/Dow
  • Civil Engineer: Kona Wai Engineering
  • Structural Engineer: MCE Structural Consultants
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineer: WSP
  • Landscape: David Y. Tamura Associates
  • Lighting Design: Niteo Lighting
  • Pool Consultant: Kai Pono Builders
  • Steel & Timber Fabrication Consultant: Spearhead Inc
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

“Hale Lana’s roof picks up on the local Hawaiian vernacular, where large canopy roofs gather prevailing trade wind breezes and keep them moving through the building. However, this project takes that idea to a new level structurally with a very long cantilever and an extremely precise leading roof edge.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

This 17,200-square-foot family retreat on Hawaii’s Big Island takes the form of several canopy-like pavilions dispersed around the site, linked by elevated wooden lanais and a series of gardens. Hale Lana, which translates to “floating home,” appears to hover over the site’s lava fields and dense gardens. The home takes a position at the ecotone line between the heavily landscaped area and the expansive ocean views which stretch to Haleakalā volcano on nearby Maui.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Main floor plan
Main floor plan
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The ultimate design goal was to balance transparency and enclosure to create a home that would function for the couple, their extended family, and for large gatherings while maximizing connection to the Hawaiian climate and landscape. The entry approach winds through a densely landscaped area with large trees, berms, and lava fields before opening to a view through the house to Maui in the distance. The main house is wrapped in sliding window walls opening to covered lanais which link to the home’s other four buildings: the cabana, the master suite, the guest suite, and the garage.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Section
Section
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Cantilevered double-pitch roofs in the Big Island style create deep canopies that encircle the buildings and their lanais, allowing the pavilions to open completely to ocean breezes while protecting from solar gain. Operable shutter screens let the family tune each building to changing environmental conditions, adjusting to the desired degree of sun, air, and privacy. Rock walls in many of the pavilions extend outdoors, connecting the home to the Kona landscape. Custom-designed furniture and interior elements throughout complement the architecture with subtle Hawaiian references.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Cite: "Hale Lana House / Olson Kundig" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941941/hale-lana-house-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

