Apartment XVII / Studio Razavi architecture

+ 19

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. This is an apartment designed for a young scientist, living mostly alone. The XVIth century building is part of a uniquely preserved Renaissance neighborhood in the city of Lyon, France.

Two massive stone fireplaces, oversized oak beams, 14 foot ceilings were some of the original features we intended to renovate & celebrate in the new space. A single bedroom and bathroom, in addition to living room, dining room and kitchen, made up the program.

Relying primarily on the use of a single material with a limited color palette, we designed a series of events so as to create what we refer to as an "introspective space", a place to allow for reflexion, for creative seclusion.

Wood floors, rough plasterwork on walls are the only other materials used, allowing for full potential of the space to be celebrated.