World
World
Apartment XVII / Studio Razavi architecture

Apartment XVII / Studio Razavi architecture

© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. This is an apartment designed for a young scientist, living mostly alone. The XVIth century building is part of a uniquely preserved Renaissance neighborhood in the city of Lyon, France.

© Simone Bossi
Two massive stone fireplaces, oversized oak beams, 14 foot ceilings were some of the original features we intended to renovate & celebrate in the new space. A single bedroom and bathroom, in addition to living room, dining room and kitchen, made up the program.

© Simone Bossi
Section
Section
Plan
Plan
Axo
Axo
© Simone Bossi
Relying primarily on the use of a single material with a limited color palette, we designed a series of events so as to create what we refer to as an "introspective space", a place to allow for reflexion, for creative seclusion.

© Simone Bossi
Wood floors, rough plasterwork on walls are the only other materials used, allowing for full potential of the space to be celebrated.

© Simone Bossi
Cite: "Apartment XVII / Studio Razavi architecture" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941939/appartement-xvii-studio-razavi-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

