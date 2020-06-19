Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Costa do Castelo / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House in Costa do Castelo / Ricardo Bak Gordon

Save this project
House in Costa do Castelo / Ricardo Bak Gordon

© Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira + 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Collaborators: Ana Carolina Campos, Gonçalo Frias, José Pedro Cano, Luís Pedro Pinto, Nuno Costa, Pedro Pedro
  • Contractor: Manuel Mateus Frazão Lda
  • Paisagismo: F&C
  • Foundations, Structures And Geological Survey: Betar
  • Electrics, Telecommunications, Security, Acoustics And Mechanics: prom&E Consulting
  • Hydraulics: Campo d’ Água
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Rua Costa do Castelo is a road that surrounds the hill of Castelo de São Jorge at a level significantly lower than that of its walls, so the buildings that face onto the road often have green spaces behind their upper floors. The gardens, with sloping levels, cover the spaces between the built volumes and the walls of the castle to variable depths.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

This project involves the construction of a completely new house with five floors above ground level, the last of which, the deepest, is set back from the line of the existing street curtain. The uniqueness of the building lies in its twofold nature. For the first four stories the house is aligned with facades of historic buildings while on the level of the fifth story it is transformed into an urban villa, morphologically unrestricted and made even more interesting by the open space that separates it from the other walls.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

In section it is possible to appreciate the complexity of the layout and sequence of spaces from the covered loggia that contains the garage at street level. The sequence of rooms is laid out so that after the vestibule there is access to a study-library, then the bedrooms and finally to the most social zone in the house, on the garden level, with the kitchen, dining room and lounge opening onto the swimming pool. This is made more intimate by an accessible reinforced concrete slab which covers part of it, so turning it into a structure like a nymphaeum.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Ricardo Bak Gordon
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Costa do Castelo / Ricardo Bak Gordon" [Casa na Costa do Castelo / Ricardo Bak Gordon] 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941937/house-in-costa-do-castelo-ricardo-bak-gordon/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream