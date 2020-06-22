Mount Pavilia Residence / Orient Occident Atelier

+ 10

Design Team: Kenrick Wong, Magic Kwan, Fionne Chan, Harrison Lai

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a flowing spatial art piece, the Mount Pavilia Residence finds the perfect combination of artistry and functionality that forms the new multifunctional new home for a professional couple. Our approach to this project was more than merely a minimalistic aesthetic or functionalistic ideal. We believe that functionless ornament is a crime.

However, the spatial experience and quality should not be constrained by the functional requirements. In fact, practicality is a basic requirement, not a style. Our design style is complementary to the existing environment, not just any cookie-cutter fit-out. Instead of a thematic home design, which can be interesting but requires constant changes to stay relevant to trends, we allow the design to emerge naturally from the home environment and clients, to achieve timelessness.

Each element in this residence has been carefully considered and fitted to the clients’ needs. The design allows for the spaces to be transformed to suit different usages and times of the day. The center partition connecting the study/reading room to the living room can be opened in different ways to be used as a wall, a door, and an internal window. The clients enjoy having family and friends stay over occasionally, so the room is designed to be able to be opened as a part of the living room or closed off to become a guest bedroom. On other days, all the partitions can be opened to transform the 3-room flat into one big studio space.

The main living room cabinet provides ample storage space but at the same time acts as a decorative sculptural wall. A concealed wine cabinet and a shallow magnetic shelf by the entrance gives the clients more customizable display and storage space. Extra attention is paid to the details on the unique furniture pieces; corners are rounded to enhance the flow from space to space; cabinet doors open elegantly like the doors of sports cars; and the material palette blends in harmony to tie together the sophistication of the design.