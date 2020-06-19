Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee / Fleetwood Fernandez Architects

-
Architects: Fleetwood Fernandez Architects
- Area: 1106 ft²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Benny Chan, Fotoworks
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AXO light, Brendan Ravenhill, Stone Source, TechLighting, Torrance Steel
-
Lead Architects: Paz Fernandez, Hunter Fleetwood
-
Design Team: Tim Chen, designer
-
Client : Sumter Pendergrast, Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
-
Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineering: CRO Engineering Group
-
General Contractor: Zwick Construction
-
Food Service Consultant: Albert Yanez, Clay Enterprises
Text description provided by the architects. A doughnut shop famed for fresh, artisanal ingredients, is meticulously crafted like the doughnuts themselves. The store features a central island display surrounded by oak clad walls that appear to have been dipped into a mixture of smooth, hand-poured terrazzo.
Everything that comes in contact with the terrazzo is finished with soft curves, and the playful geometries are echoed in the ceiling design, also clad in oak paneling.
The reduced material palette draws inspiration from the local sandy beaches: sun bleached wood, mother of pearl infused white terrazzo, and brushed brass.