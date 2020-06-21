99 Juta / Local Studio

+ 27

Architect In Charge: Thomas Chapman

Design Team: Thomas Chapman, Daniel Trollip, Alexia Kolatsis, Lize Wessels

Clients: Adne Investments

Engineering: WSP Structures Africa

Collaborators: Play Braamfontein, Dokter and Misses

Text description provided by the architects. 99 Juta is Local Studio’s most recently completed project, and involves the creation of custom studio and exhibition spaces for some of Johannesburg’s foremost product designers, most notably the firm Dokter and Misses. Apart from studios, the project also included the creation of a bar at ground floor and a flexible event space on the top (third) level.

The project was a long and rewarding collaboration with Dokter and Misses who designed many of the custom internal details such as glazing mullions, lighting and sanitary ware and because of this, is one of the most detail-oriented projects produced by Local Studio. Other key collaborators included Carl Ascroft of the property company Play Braamfontein, who was partly responsible for the buildings striking southern elevation.

The defining feature of the building is the goods hoist which divides the southern elevation symmetrically. Designed to celebrate the vertical movement of beautiful furniture, the motor room of the hoist is also clad in the building’s iconic trademark ‘99’ designed by Katy Taplin. At an urban scale, the project is important in the Local Studio portfolio as it serves as an anchor on Juta Str., which connects to Braamfontein Gate and the Rissik Str. Promenade three blocks away.