What Makes Denmark a Role Model? New Exhibition Explores the Everyday Life in the European Country

What makes Denmark a role model, and what are the ingredients of the coveted Danish everyday life? The new exhibition Hello Denmark presented by The Danish Architecture Centre (DAC) in Copenhagen showcases the conditions that contribute to the Nordic country’s high quality of life and this exploration of the mundane creates a new and unique way of understanding architecture and design.

A premiere exhibition topic for the Danish Architecture Centre, Hello Denmark taps into the values and quintessential elements of everyday life, exposing the design tradition embedded in all aspects of the Danish society. The things that shape daily life and often pass unnoticed to Danes, such as the bicycle culture, the clean city harbour, the proximity of nature and the carefully designed surroundings, all help create the high-quality living conditions praised worldwide.

The exhibition is composed of six installations, each representing an essential aspect of the everyday life: the intimate relationship to nature, the bicycle culture, hygge, mutual trust across society, the proximity to water and design as a constant in all aspects of life. The explored themes are highly diverse, but they all have an impact on the built environment. Through this exploration, the exhibition reinforces the common narrative portraying Denmark as a world leader in high-quality architecture and design.

Supported by the philanthropic association Realdania and the Knud Højgaard Foundation, Hello Denmark opened on June 8 and will be on display until October 18, 2020. The exhibition is organised in anticipation of Copenhagen being UNESCO’S World Capital of Architecture for 2023.

Via the Danish Architecture Centre (DAC).