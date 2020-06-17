WZMH Architects Designs Smart Screening and Testing Pod for COVID-19

Save this picture! The Citizen Care Pod is designed to deliver testing and screening outside of the pod in accordance with physical distancing best practices.. Image Courtesy of the Citizen Care Pod

The Citizen Care Pod is a new initiative for COVID-19 smart screening and testing, combining intelligent technology with a modular design. Led by the Citizen Care Pods Corporation, the multi-disciplinary team, consisting of Toronto based WZMH Architects, PCL Construction, Insight Enterprises, and Microsoft, collaborated to bring the project from concept to reality in less than a month.

Created by the joint efforts of WZMH Architects, PCL Construction, Insight Enterprises, and Microsoft, the project aims to generate a “custom mobile testing unit to help reopen the economy”. In fact, the Citizen Care Pod is a smart screening and testing pod that integrates intelligent technology within a modular design to support a safe, responsible recovery for governments, businesses, and communities. Customizable with the capabilities to enable full-on mobile COVID-19 testing in high-traffic environments, the project will help in testing, screening, and eventually vaccination on a mass scale.

The Citizen Care Pod is a turnkey solution that accelerates recovery for businesses and public institutions, such as airports, offices, sports and entertainment complexes, construction sites, and more by rebuilding staff and customer confidence that your organization is equipped to ensure their safety. -- Carl Demarco, Chairman, and CEO of Citizen Care Pods Corporation, co-founded Citizen Care Pods Corporation with Zenon Radewych.

Save this picture! The Citizen Care Pod uses intelligent technology and modular design to create a safe, secure, convenient environment for patients and frontline healthcare workers.. Image Courtesy of the Citizen Care Pod

The pods consist of assembled shipping containers, “with customizable options to support rapid delivery and installation to any site, including high-traffic or remote locations”. The Citizen Care Pod is a 20-foot or 40-foot shipping container, equipped with four to 10 testing stations, designed to physically and safely separate patients and healthcare workers. Equipped with intelligent, customizable technologies powered by Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure AI, the project provides “relief to over-burdened hospitals, and empower businesses and communities to be leaders in health promotion and disease prevention”.

Adaptable, the pod can be later on used for testing and screening for flu season and viral outbreaks, delivering vaccines, as well as future public health needs. Finally, the Citizen Care Pod features a core set of intelligent technology and design features and can be customized to include additional smart systems. Read more about it here.

At PCL, we anticipate challenges and are proactive in developing solutions that make construction safer, more efficient and more sustainable. The Citizen Care Pod’s modular construction and integrated technology make it a sustainable, plug-and-play solution that can be rapidly deployed to support the safe reopening of our economy. -- Kelly Wallace, Vice President and District Manager, PCL Construction.

