Yas Ger, Movable Mongolian Yurt / Ger Atelier

+ 15

Architect In Charge: Huhehada, Tala

Client: Inner Mongolia Young Creator Design Center

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Yas Ger is Mongolian, Yas is the meaning of skeleton, Ger is for yurts and home，which means a removable yurt (home). The project is located in a small courtyard of Young Creator Design Center, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, where small meetings, forums and salons can be held.

Based on the morphological characteristics and construction attributes of the traditional yurt, a series of design strategies is used in the works: in space, the circular space of the traditional mongolian yurt is divided into two semicircular spaces, and a retractable rectangular space is implanted in the middle，which is changed the boring space into a changeable and enlarged interesting space;

In structure, the connection of the rectangular space’s strcuture inherits the expansion and contraction characteristics of Hana; in terms of material, under the organic combination of rigid and flexible materials, the choice of light silver stainless steel and Symphony Laser knitting Fabricechoes the material logic of traditional mongolian yurt;

In terms of mobility, light materials are used and mechanical elements such as motor and wheel are applied , so as to reduce the mobile load and improve the operation accuracy and convenience; in details, the holing method and multi-doors in a semicircular space increases the flexibility and rhythm of the yurt.

Due to the connections with the users, mobile Mongolian yurts can meet their different needs and provide different spatial experience.In the contemporary context ,we will explore the new possibilities of ger……