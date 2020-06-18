Submit a Project Advertise
Yas Ger, Movable Mongolian Yurt / Ger Atelier

Yas Ger, Movable Mongolian Yurt / Ger Atelier

© Yujun Dou © Yujun Dou © Yujun Dou © Yujun Dou + 15

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospitality Architecture
Hohhot, China
  • Architects: Ger Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  38
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yujun Dou
  • Architect In Charge: Huhehada, Tala
  • Client: Inner Mongolia Young Creator Design Center
© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou

Text description provided by the architects. Yas Ger is Mongolian, Yas is the meaning of skeleton, Ger is for yurts and home，which means a removable yurt (home). The project is located in a small courtyard of Young Creator Design Center, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, where small meetings, forums and salons can be held.

© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou

Based on the morphological characteristics and construction attributes of the traditional yurt, a series of design strategies is used in the works: in space, the circular space of the traditional mongolian yurt is divided into two semicircular spaces, and a retractable rectangular space is implanted in the middle，which is changed the boring space into a changeable and enlarged interesting space;

© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou

In structure, the connection of the rectangular space’s strcuture inherits the expansion and contraction characteristics of Hana; in terms of material, under the organic combination of rigid and flexible materials, the choice of light silver stainless steel and Symphony Laser knitting Fabricechoes the material logic of traditional mongolian yurt;

In terms of mobility, light materials are used and mechanical elements such as motor and  wheel are applied , so as to reduce the mobile load and improve the operation accuracy and convenience; in details,  the holing method and multi-doors in a semicircular space  increases the flexibility and rhythm of the yurt.

© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou

Due to the connections with the users, mobile Mongolian yurts can meet their different needs and provide different spatial experience.In the contemporary context ,we will explore the new possibilities of  ger……

© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou
© Yujun Dou

Project location

Address: Jimin Xiang, Yuquan District, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China

Ger Atelier
