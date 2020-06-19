Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. China
  5. Aiyue Postpartum Care Center / BDD DESIGN

Aiyue Postpartum Care Center / BDD DESIGN

Save this project
Aiyue Postpartum Care Center / BDD DESIGN
Save this picture!
© Wei Liu
© Wei Liu

© Wei Liu © Wei Liu © Wei Liu © Arch-Exist + 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Services
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: BDD DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wei Liu, Arch-Exist, Wanbin Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CHEERS, CoeLux
  • Architect In Charge: Wanbin Liu
  • Design Team: Yu Liu, Qin Lu, Yu Wang, Kun Gu, Aqi
  • Client: AIYUE VISUAL
  • Engineering: Sichuan Xingfa Planning and Architectural Design Co. LTD
  • Construction: Chengdu Lingxin Construction Engineering Co. LTD
  • Collaborators: CMQS. D. TO DEEPEN, 360LAMP, YINGMEI LIGHTING DESIGN\NANKE MECHATRONIC DESIGN, JIANHUI ACOUSTICS
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Wei Liu
© Wei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The physical trauma and psychological discomfort caused by childbirth, as well as all aspects of life, what mothers feel is dullness,sorrow, even depression, and even they can not walk out, how suffering they are! Everything has to be faced by the mothers alone! What we are most concerned about is how to create intimate and confinement life for newborn mothers!

Save this picture!
© Wanbin Liu
© Wanbin Liu

Aiyue--a professional brand for postpartum care, located in a high-end private residential area in Chengdu High-tech Zone, a total of three floors, 12000 square meters and 70 rooms.

Save this picture!
© Wei Liu
© Wei Liu
Save this picture!
© Wei Liu
© Wei Liu
Save this picture!
© Wei Liu
© Wei Liu

As the brand confinement flagship store, half of the space is used for supporting, a professional baby care center was launched, in which you can experience yoga, spa, golf, fitness, hairdressing, baking, photography, studios, boutique art shops, etc. We are striving to provide the mothers a free and rich experience in the confinement.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BDD DESIGN
Courtesy of BDD DESIGN
Save this picture!
© Wanbin Liu
© Wanbin Liu

We use the "shut-down time" as the design theme, redefine the confinement from the vacation perspective. In a 12,000 square meter space, the soft and harmony shape, the blurred light and shadow, all permeate the tranquility and calmness of the holiday.We hope mothers can enjoy the general pleasure of vacation!

Save this picture!
© Wanbin Liu
© Wanbin Liu

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 81 Zhonghe Yingjiang Road, High-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BDD DESIGN
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Services China
Cite: "Aiyue Postpartum Care Center / BDD DESIGN" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941843/aiyue-visual-bdd-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wei Liu

AIYUE 成都爱悦月子中心 / BDD 布道设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream