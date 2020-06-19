Aiyue Postpartum Care Center / BDD DESIGN

+ 38

Architect In Charge: Wanbin Liu

Design Team: Yu Liu, Qin Lu, Yu Wang, Kun Gu, Aqi

Client: AIYUE VISUAL

Engineering: Sichuan Xingfa Planning and Architectural Design Co. LTD

Construction: Chengdu Lingxin Construction Engineering Co. LTD

Collaborators: CMQS. D. TO DEEPEN, 360LAMP, YINGMEI LIGHTING DESIGN\NANKE MECHATRONIC DESIGN, JIANHUI ACOUSTICS

Text description provided by the architects. The physical trauma and psychological discomfort caused by childbirth, as well as all aspects of life, what mothers feel is dullness,sorrow, even depression, and even they can not walk out, how suffering they are! Everything has to be faced by the mothers alone! What we are most concerned about is how to create intimate and confinement life for newborn mothers!

Aiyue--a professional brand for postpartum care, located in a high-end private residential area in Chengdu High-tech Zone, a total of three floors, 12000 square meters and 70 rooms.

As the brand confinement flagship store, half of the space is used for supporting, a professional baby care center was launched, in which you can experience yoga, spa, golf, fitness, hairdressing, baking, photography, studios, boutique art shops, etc. We are striving to provide the mothers a free and rich experience in the confinement.

We use the "shut-down time" as the design theme, redefine the confinement from the vacation perspective. In a 12,000 square meter space, the soft and harmony shape, the blurred light and shadow, all permeate the tranquility and calmness of the holiday.We hope mothers can enjoy the general pleasure of vacation!