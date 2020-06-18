EDG House / OTP arquitetura

+ 21

Houses • Bragança Paulista, Brazil Architects: OTP arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3229 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Guilherme Pucci

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design of the house proposes a solution that didn’t mimic the pattern of condo houses, searching for a different way of living.

The facade is composed of geometrical solid volumes placed in different plans creating different shades and lights.

A Pinus wood panel facade stands behind a concrete wall hiding the entrance of the house as a pavilion. The garage entrance is in the wood panel.

The site levels were maintained, the house have 3 different levels that made it possible to get 40 cm less height in the facade, making its proportion lighter. The hall has the same ceiling height and has less illumination as the facade, the living room have more natural light and a higher ceiling, creating a natural light transition between both.

A big horizontal wood panel organizes the living room and has an open connection with the kitchen. All the living room and the kitchen closets are integrated in the wood panel, also the fireplace and bar. That linear wood panel organizes the living spaces and faces the glass wall that access the pool and the external living.

A large concrete eave surrounds de house, protecting it from rain and strong tropical sunlights. The pool alignment with de external wood panel creates a water mirror with the facade.