Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Japan
  5. Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects

Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects

Save this project
Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects

Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners + 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Spa
Sumida City, Japan
  • Architects: Kubo Tsushima Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  802
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: KIKUKAWA KOGYO, Nagoya Mosaic-Tile
  • Lead Architects: HideakKubo, Kubo Tsushima Architects
  • Construction Management: AXS SATOW Incorporated
  • Structure Design: TIS&PARTNERS
  • Facility Design: Zo Consulting Engineers
  • Lightning Design: Atsushi Sugio
  • Graphic Design: AWATSUJI design
  • Construction: Matsui Kensetsu
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

Spaces that can be Enjoyed by Wandering -  Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu is a spa facility facing Hokusai Street, located in between the Edo-Tokyo Museum and the Sumida Hokusai Museum. We designed an annex to the existing public bathhouse. Our addition increased the total floor space of the facility twofold. We furthermore completely renovated the facility while keeping a certain portion of the existing interior intact. While staying true to Hokusai's world, in our design, we also tried to emphasize the concept of the word “yu” in Edo-yu, which means “freely wandering and enjoying.” Our design thus allows the facility's visitors to enjoy the experience of wandering through various "nooks of comfort" created throughout the bathhouse.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

Facade reminiscent of noren (bathhouse curtains) wavering in the wind - Our facade design seeks to recall the image of fresh, whitish gray bathhouse noren (split curtains hung outside the bathhouse entrance) wavering refreshingly in the wind. Aluminum panels punctured with an Edo komon pattern (Hokusai loved komon patterns, which are intricate dye patterns that were popular during the Edo period) contain vertical slits that blur the joint between the new annex and the existing building, making the two buildings appear as a unified whole.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

The seigaiha pattern (depicting waves in the blue ocean) pierced in the facade gradually disappears as it nears the upper floors of the building, representing the refined tastes of the people of the Edo period, for whom the intricateness of these patterns was a source of competition (for the more intricate the pattern, the more skilled the artisans that lords had).

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

 Column-less Space Realized through an RC Thick Wall and Floor Structure -  The annex is designed with no columns or beams, through the use of an RC thick wall and floor structure. We designed small spaces through the use of bathtubs, furniture, finishing materials, ceilings and differences in lighting environments - all so that they would form a continuous sequence. This allowed us to create a layered landscape upon which a maximum of 400 visitors can all enjoy and find their very own nooks of comfort.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

Baths Floating in the Clouds -  For the women's bath, we wanted to create a space of baths floating in the clouds. Starting with the kakeyu (water poured on oneself before entering the bath) to the high concentration carbonated bath to the jet bath to the water bath, we designed the bathtubs in unique cloud shapes at different heights so that visitors can wander and enjoy the various styles of the baths. The cloud-like ceiling contains lighting and exhaust vents.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

Spaces with varying functions, such as a rest area composed of four different sections, hot stone spa & salon treatment area, and a co-working space called "yu work" ("yu" means bath) in the old building that keeps the image of the former spa intact, were all designed around a central luminous ceiling and connected through a staggered passageway. While our inspiration derives from Hokusai's world, our goal was to construct the Edo world from a modern, or perhaps even near future, perspective. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1-chōme-5-8 Kamezawa, Sumida City, Tokyo 130-0014, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kubo Tsushima Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Japan
Cite: "Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects" 22 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941830/ryogoku-yuya-edoyu-kubo-tsushima-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream