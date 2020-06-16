How Do Architects and Industry Professionals Specify Different Materials and Products?

How a certain work of architecture or interior design will look, and how it will be maintained over time, is significantly affected by its materiality and the type of products used. If the choice of materials and products is not appropriate, the work could develop defects in both its appearance and its function.

For this reason, the specification stage is essential to achieving the expected results, and the professional in charge of it must have a broad knowledge of the materials and products available in their region. But, does the specification of materials work the same in all architectural offices? Is the same importance given to this stage of the project as to the initial design phase? How close is the architects' relationship with the materials really?

To answer some of these questions, ArchDaily has designed the following survey that seeks to gather information about how architects and industry professionals specify materials and products in different countries of the world. From the data obtained, we will develop content specifically dedicated to the choice of materials and products, helping architects at this crucial stage in the development of their projects.

The survey is open to all our readers and is available in English and Spanish. Participation in it is voluntary and anonymous. It will take you about 15 minutes to respond.