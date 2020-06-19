Pereiras Polydrop House / Produção de Arquitectura

Submit a Project Advertise
© Luis da Cruz © Luis da Cruz © Luis da Cruz © Luis da Cruz + 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Quarteira, Portugal
  • Architects: Vasco Lopes Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1883 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis da Cruz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Argenta, Weber, Aguamarina, Navarra http://www.navarraaluminio.com/ Caixilharias de alumínio, Sanitana, Velux
  • Project Team: Vasco Lopes + Helena Portela + Amadeu de Sousa
  • Engineering: Peça 21
  • Collaborators: Helena Portela + Amadeu de Sousa
© Luis da Cruz
Text description provided by the architects. In a semi-rural surrounding land with a relatively accentuated pendent, the client requested a small house with a living room open to the kitchen and an en-suite bedroom.In order to create two small compartments it could, eventually, take advantage of the attic on the roof.

© Luis da Cruz
Ground Floor Plan
© Luis da Cruz
The result was a polyhedron built on the slope of the land, using it’s empty lower area to store agricultural tools and garden machines.

© Luis da Cruz
Section B
© Luis da Cruz
The client has always valued two features in the construction: the roof and the attic; by converting these, we managed to bring a mezzanine and a double ceiling height to the room.

© Luis da Cruz
The initial inspiration for this small cottage was www.polydrops.com .

