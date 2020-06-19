Pereiras Polydrop House / Produção de Arquitectura

+ 31

Project Team: Vasco Lopes + Helena Portela + Amadeu de Sousa

Engineering: Peça 21

Collaborators: Helena Portela + Amadeu de Sousa

Text description provided by the architects. In a semi-rural surrounding land with a relatively accentuated pendent, the client requested a small house with a living room open to the kitchen and an en-suite bedroom.In order to create two small compartments it could, eventually, take advantage of the attic on the roof.

The result was a polyhedron built on the slope of the land, using it’s empty lower area to store agricultural tools and garden machines.

The client has always valued two features in the construction: the roof and the attic; by converting these, we managed to bring a mezzanine and a double ceiling height to the room.

The initial inspiration for this small cottage was www.polydrops.com .