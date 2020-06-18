Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Water Conservancy Center / DnA

Water Conservancy Center / DnA

Save this project
Water Conservancy Center / DnA

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum
Lishui, China
  • Architects: DnA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6746
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ziling Wang, Xiaodong Jiang
  • Architect In Charge: Tiantian Xu
  • Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University
  • Client: River Dam, Dykes and Reservoir Management Department of Songyang County
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Songyin River is the most important water resource in Songyang County. It has a long history of water conservancy, with water facilities spreading in the region to eliminate farmland drought and flood, and ensure the demand for agricultural irrigation, water transport, fishery, grain production and daily water consumption of local residents.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The Water Conservancy Center, located in the southwest of Baisha lake dam and power station out of county urban center, was originally planned as county water facilities management center, including monitoring hall, water conservancy department office, canteen, archives, flood control materials warehouse, etc. In 2016, to facilitate with the development of Songyin River Scenic District, the project was reprogrammed into a hydrological park to provide cultural and leisure services for Songyin River Green Belt.

Save this picture!
© Xiaodong Jiang
© Xiaodong Jiang

The building programs was then readjusted by opening up the original internal functions of monitoring hall, archive and canteen to public. The archive can enlarge into an exhibition hall of local conservancy history. The monitoring center will be open by appointment to visitors and local schools as part of education program. The canteen will provide food & beverage and also function as multi-media space for teenagers.

Save this picture!
exploded diagram
exploded diagram

Building volumes are differentiated by program. The public programs are unfolded into arc volumes similar to conservancy facilities, and service blocks are linear shapes.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The arc building envelop of public programs are further transformed into amphitheaters to provide surfaces for outdoor activities, and walkways to the roof gardens and viewing terraces. This brings a spatial identity to the interior, in terms of spatial form, sequence, enclosure, and natural lighting, etc. The interior and exterior of the volume are further interacted into a structure to accommodate both indoor programmatic space and outdoor activity surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The cluster of building volumes intersects with the water park on ground level to create a series of water courtyards. Passages on water surface adjusting to the topography as either micro dams or covered bridges will reproduce the spatial experience of various elements of Songyang water conservancy.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

As one of the many infrastructure projects in Songyang County that are spreading along the outskirt of its urban center and mountain area, the Water Conservancy Center and Water Park could provide a connecting and interacting platform between urban center & rural villages.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Baisha Lake Power Station, Hengshan Mountain, Songyang County, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DnA
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum China
Cite: "Water Conservancy Center / DnA" 18 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941799/water-conservancy-center-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ziling Wang

水文博物馆 / DnA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream