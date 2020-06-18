Submit a Project Advertise
The Corner Restaurant / MDDM STUDIO

The Corner Restaurant / MDDM STUDIO

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars
Beijing, China
  • Architects: MDDM STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jonathan Leijonhufvud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lost & Found
  • Design Team: Margret Domko, Momo Andrea Destro, Amirlin Sunderiya
Text description provided by the architects. The building is located at the corner of a busy intersection where office towers and lower residential units meet. The small scale of the volume compared to the surrounding buildings invited to create a design simple and in the same time conspicuous. The building just kept the structural elements of the previous construction and its now hosting a bar and restaurant.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The regular volume of the building alternates solid and semi-transparent surfaces aligned with the neighbour delimitation. Only a dark steel box protrudes out to sign the entrance. With a mirrored approach, internally the functions and circulation are arranged around a play of solid boxes and carved out spaces.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The façade design controls the privacy of the interior space by alternating wood louvres with solid white stone while the steel box of the entrance hides a secret Japanese garden that trespass the slab on the second floor.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
On the ground floor, the space is arranged around three main material volumes: the steel box of the entrance and the Japanese garden, a white terrazzo box that hosts the restroom and the access to the service area and finally a wood cube that separates the whiskey bar from the reception area. The boxes are detached from the ceiling which is the bare concrete slab of the second floor. The soft seating area enjoy the privacy provide by the louver façade but it still has a view on the streetscape. A small garden in between the louver and the glass façade enrich the corner of the lounge while increasing physical distance to the busy street.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
1F plan
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The bar is placed inside a wooden box to increase the privacy one level more. Comfortable seats and a low counter convey a relaxed environment.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The second floor instead follow the spatial organization of two concentric cubes: an inner core in wood which host the kitchen and the dining rooms of the Sushi Restaurant and an outer volume in white stone as the façade that distributes the circulation of the costumers to reach the sushi bar and the VIP room.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Another Japanese garden is an unexpected treat for the guest of the Sushi Bar. From inside, the view enjoys the beauty of the garden as well as the busy cityscape filtered by the wood louver of the façade.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Project location

Address: No. 14, Shunyuan Street, Xinyuanli, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

MDDM STUDIO
Wood Glass Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "The Corner Restaurant / MDDM STUDIO" 18 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941797/the-corner-mddm-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

北京餐厅酒吧 The Corner / 木答答木建筑设计

