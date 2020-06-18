Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Startup Hub in 22@ / Elastiko

Startup Hub in 22@ / Elastiko

© José Hevia

Office Buildings, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: Elastiko
  Area:  845
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumik, Stua, VitrA, Enea Design, HAY furniture, Santa Cole
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The industrial history of the Poblenou neighbourhood in Barcelona bequeathed numerous factories and warehouses for industrial use of various types during different periods. Since the year 2000 and within Plan 22@, many of these buildings are being restored for uses linked to the workspace, attracting companies related to technological innovation and knowledge.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

This Startup Hub is located on the fourth floor of the Pere IV building on Calle Pujades, one of the main streets in the Poblenou neighbourhood. It is a building with a high volume of companies of a creative and technological nature and, together with several teaching and research centres, forms a dynamic and continually developing area, eye to eye with the future of the city. Unlike the other spaces designed by elastiko for Cloudworks, this venue is not aimed at freelance users, but at companies that wish to acquire medium-sized offices. The project seeks to create an airy and visually continuous space, enhancing the idea of a great hangar and optimising its corner position, which gives it natural light throughout the day. The 800 sqm facilities convey creativity and professionalism, with the aim of adapting to the different needs of the users.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The central corridor, in addition to granting access to offices and meeting rooms, has been designed with the intention of generating intermediate spaces for meetings, project presentations or relaxation, which brings great dynamism to the entire space. The use of vibrant colours is a way to identify and differentiate functional spaces like the meeting room or phone booth, strikingly contrasting with the white and wood predominant in the project.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project location

Address: Carrer de Pujades, Barcelona, Spain

