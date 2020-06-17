Brazilian Interiors: 11 Designs with Indoor Vegetation

Interior design is a fundamental piece in creating an ambiance and complementing the architectural qualities of a residential project. It can either reinforce or subvert aspects of a building, create its own narratives within the rooms and also define the living spaces. Whether in renovations or designs started from scratch, creating interiors requires an understanding of the purposes and dynamics of those who will occupy the spaces. It brings architecture closer to a day to day level, in its most intimate form when it comes to housing programs.
There are several elements that can play interesting roles in interior design. Nowadays, many people are discussing the dissolution of the boundaries between inside and outside, which can happen in different ways and through various devices. One such way is to incorporate vegetation, usually connected to the landscape design and the building's outdoor space. Sunrooms, green walls, and indoor gardens are some of the many ways of highlighting the green inside a house or apartment. We have selected eleven projects using various approaches to add green to their interior spaces.