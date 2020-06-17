Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Brazilian Interiors: 11 Designs with Indoor Vegetation

Brazilian Interiors: 11 Designs with Indoor Vegetation

Brazilian Interiors: 11 Designs with Indoor Vegetation
Salvador Apartment / Tria Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente
  • Written by | Translated by Tarsila Duduch

Interior design is a fundamental piece in creating an ambiance and complementing the architectural qualities of a residential project. It can either reinforce or subvert aspects of a building, create its own narratives within the rooms and also define the living spaces. Whether in renovations or designs started from scratch, creating interiors requires an understanding of the purposes and dynamics of those who will occupy the spaces. It brings architecture closer to a day to day level, in its most intimate form when it comes to housing programs.

House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero. Image: © Pedro Kok Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image: © Maira Acayaba MLA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba + 12

There are several elements that can play interesting roles in interior design. Nowadays, many people are discussing the dissolution of the boundaries between inside and outside, which can happen in different ways and through various devices. One such way is to incorporate vegetation, usually connected to the landscape design and the building's outdoor space. Sunrooms, green walls, and indoor gardens are some of the many ways of highlighting the green inside a house or apartment. We have selected eleven projects using various approaches to add green to their interior spaces.

FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura

FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Baru House / MAAI Arquitetos Associados

Baru House / MAAI Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Haruo Mikami
House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero

House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero. Image: © Pedro Kok
CASA PJ / PRISCILLA MULLER, Studio Arquitetura e Design

CASA PJ / PRISCILLA MULLER, Studio Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Eduardo Macarios
Salvador Apartment / Tria Arquitetura

Salvador Apartment / Tria Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente
Lobo Apartment / SAO Arquitetura

Lobo Apartment / SAO Arquitetura. Image: © Bryan Ferry
Caconde Apartment / CGA Arquitetos

Caconde Apartment / CGA Arquitetos. Image: © Marco Antônio
Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura

Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image: © Maira Acayaba
WK Apartment / Eduardo Medeiros Arquitetura e Design

WK Apartment / Eduardo Medeiros Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Marcus Camargo
FRV Apartment / Bloco Z Arquitetura

FRV Apartment / Bloco Z Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi
MLA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

MLA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
