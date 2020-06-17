Brazilian Interiors: 11 Designs with Indoor Vegetation

Save this picture! Salvador Apartment / Tria Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente

Interior design is a fundamental piece in creating an ambiance and complementing the architectural qualities of a residential project. It can either reinforce or subvert aspects of a building, create its own narratives within the rooms and also define the living spaces. Whether in renovations or designs started from scratch, creating interiors requires an understanding of the purposes and dynamics of those who will occupy the spaces. It brings architecture closer to a day to day level, in its most intimate form when it comes to housing programs.

There are several elements that can play interesting roles in interior design. Nowadays, many people are discussing the dissolution of the boundaries between inside and outside, which can happen in different ways and through various devices. One such way is to incorporate vegetation, usually connected to the landscape design and the building's outdoor space. Sunrooms, green walls, and indoor gardens are some of the many ways of highlighting the green inside a house or apartment. We have selected eleven projects using various approaches to add green to their interior spaces.

Save this picture! FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Baru House / MAAI Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero. Image: © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! CASA PJ / PRISCILLA MULLER, Studio Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Eduardo Macarios

Save this picture! Salvador Apartment / Tria Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Lobo Apartment / SAO Arquitetura. Image: © Bryan Ferry

Save this picture! Caconde Apartment / CGA Arquitetos. Image: © Marco Antônio

Save this picture! Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image: © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! WK Apartment / Eduardo Medeiros Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Marcus Camargo

Save this picture! FRV Apartment / Bloco Z Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi