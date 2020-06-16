Mies van der Rohe Foundation Launches Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture

The Mies van der Rohe Foundation has launched the second edition of the Lilly Reich Grant for equality in architecture. Marking the 135th anniversary of the birth of the German designer, the grant incorporates specific support for senior high school students to enhance curricular research projects. The grant aims to deepen the knowledge and dissemination of Reich and her impact in the history of modern architecture.

As the Fundació Mies van der Rohe states, Reich was Mies van der Rohe’s artistic partner in the conception and execution of the German Pavilion of Barcelona in 1929. The Lilly Reich Grant aims to promote the study, dissemination and visibility of her contributions to architecture that have been unduly relegated or forgotten. It also seeks to promote equal access to the practice of architecture.

“We are thrilled to present the new call of the Lilly Reich Grant for equality in architecture, and we are especially happy to include the teenage community in this fight for equality through research and knowledge” said Anna Ramos. On its first edition, the Grant was awarded to the research proposition Re-encatment: Lilly Reich’s work occupies the Barcelona Pavilion by Laura Martínez de Guereñu. Thanks to this research, the story of the Pavilion that we can explain from now on is more complete regarding the work of Lilly Reich. The intervention that resulted from the first edition, which can be visited in the Pavilion until 15 July 2020, is a material response to the pervasive invisibility of Lilly Reich’s work.

This year, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe widens the scope of the research field with the Lilly Reich Grant for Senior High School students research projects for high school students, which will promote the carrying out of curricular research projects dedicated to reversing the invisibility in architecture, both from a historical and a contemporary perspective. The granted proposals will be co-tutored by Fundació Mies van der Rohe and will be allowed to access the archive of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe.

See the full rules here.

News via Mies van der Rohe Foundation