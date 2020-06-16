Submit a Project Advertise
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

ROOM 403 / KIRI Architects

ROOM 403 / KIRI Architects

© Anna Nagai

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: KIRI Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Anna Nagai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Catalano, FUJIOH, HARMAN, Paffoni
  • Lead Architects: Keisuke Kiri
  • Contractor: BEANS Limited
  • Translator: Hideto Chijiwa
© Anna Nagai
Large spacious Kitchen Dining table to share with friends and family, A tall bookshelf akin to a wall demarcating the work area to the living area, Functionally centralized wet-area, Large and detached bedroom for good night's sleep, Such moments we imagined in our lives were delicately fitted within the small space at hand.

© Anna Nagai
Plan
Plan
© Anna Nagai
To effectively make use of the space, bookshelf and mill-work box containing the wet-area are oriented differently to the base-grid to generate a sense of depth in spite of the small area. As a result, manifesting in the unique shape of the dining table located in the center naturally pointing towards the shrine which can be seen through the North-Eastern opening.

© Anna Nagai
To complement this, selection of loose furniture within the space aims to extend the terrain of dimension by association, contributing to the cadence of space. Here there is no tangible difference between the wall and furniture, light and air touching upon them pronounces them as one in the same - intonation which liquify into one warm space.

© Anna Nagai
Project location

Address: Tokyo, Japan

Address: Tokyo, Japan
KIRI Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Japan
Cite: "ROOM 403 / KIRI Architects" 16 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941752/room-403-kiri-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

