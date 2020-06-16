Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  25° Apartment / KIRI Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

25° Apartment / KIRI Architects

25° Apartment / KIRI Architects

© Ikuya Sasaki

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Japan
  Architects: KIRI Architects
  Area: 85
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Ikuya Sasaki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Grohe, Panasonic, Normann Copenhagen
  Lead Architects: Keisuke Kiri
  Contractor: Renovation Craft
  Translator: Hideto Chijiwa
© Ikuya Sasaki
Text description provided by the architects. Single Apartment unit Renovation project. Rather than letting the surface treatment of the existing building setting the tempo of the design. 5 large furniture varying in both size and proportion were placed inside the living space. Large furniture units are aligned 25-degrees to the existing grid – hence creating a series of triangular spaces.

© Ikuya Sasaki
Plan
© Ikuya Sasaki
Diagonal segment of the triangle geometry not only introduces a new grid but the elongated dimension accommodates for much needed length for various uses such as storage and counter within a small space. In addition, creating a unique user-experience such as a an enclosed study-space which gradually widens as you move deeper into the space, and Child’s play-room which opens proudly for maximum visibility for parents. Long corridor painted White is positioned on the Eastern side of the living area to capture maximum daylight from the East-West opening and allowing wind to naturally ventilate throughout the space.

© Ikuya Sasaki
The large furniture units also serve mundane yet vital functions to mask various cables from living appliances.  Such furniture units become not only Book-shelves, Audio-Visual mill-work and Storage units, but also become hub for all switches, LAN and all other interface of needs.

© Ikuya Sasaki
Rather than stripping the building apart and exposing bare structure and services in exchange for legroom, this project seeks to address the existing while augmenting a new sense of richness. A departure from conventional “Structure-Finishes-Space” order and re-imagining the space as “Structure-Space-Finishes”. Inverting the vernacular and instead focusing on highlighting the multitude of moments for the new Living space.

© Ikuya Sasaki
Project location

Address: Hokkaido, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
KIRI Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Japan
Cite: "25° Apartment / KIRI Architects" 16 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

