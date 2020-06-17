Amani Building / Archetonic

+ 23

Residential • Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico Architects: Archetonic

Year: 2019

Photographs: Yoshihiro Koitani

Lead Architects: Jacobo Micha Mizrahi + Jaime Micha Balas

Collaborators: Diseño: Jorge Pineda Flores, Anaid Cruz Mendoza, Patricio Medrano Barrena, Miriam Leal Ordoñez, José A. Chong Álvarez_

Text description provided by the architects. AMANI has a privileged location in the city of Puebla. The building is located in front of a large park and is immersed in a constantly growing area that incorporates a variety of services such as banks, schools, shops, green spaces and recreational spaces.

The project includes 226 apartments between 84 and 168 m2 distributed in two bodies of 22 floors. The access hall has a mezzanine that receives visitors and residents of the complex with connection to the green areas, while the remaining floors house the apartments and amenities.

The harmony of the complex is perceived from its access through the use of bare, natural and largely local materials that are combined with a sober and elegant colour palette.

The two slender housing blocks are 9 meters wide and 64 meters tall. Large gaps are incorporated on strategic levels where the amenities are housed. These spaces are subtracted from the volume of the building so that they frame the views. The ends of each block are cantilevered with the aim of fusing the interior-exterior relationship and visually connecting the building with the environment, fitting together almost like the pieces of a puzzle.

Some common recreational spaces are inserted on the first floors, with greater contact towards the green areas. These first visible elements when accessing AMANI have a pure and basic geometry, a result of the search to incorporate volumes of different dimensions that give balance to the large scale of the building. A rectangular prism of white concrete that houses a body of water is integrated into the environment with a subtle entry of linear light reflected in the water of the outdoor pool.

All the apartments have natural lighting and ventilation. They were designed to enjoy the panoramic views of the city, the waterfall garden and the volcanoes. Each unit was equipped with generous terraces that reinforce coexistence with the surroundings.

To continue motivating the relationship of the complex with its natural environment, the project has 4,000 m2 of green areas and 2,300 m2 of open areas on the highest floors that complement the landscape and frame the views. All these elements distinguish this apartment complex in Puebla.