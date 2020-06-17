Submit a Project Advertise
  Amani Building / Archetonic

Amani Building / Archetonic

Amani Building / Archetonic

+ 23

Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  Architects: Archetonic
  Area:  34000
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Yoshihiro Koitani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sika, Cemex, Comex, Irving, Tecnolite
  Lead Architects: Jacobo Micha Mizrahi + Jaime Micha Balas
  Collaborators: Diseño: Jorge Pineda Flores, Anaid Cruz Mendoza, Patricio Medrano Barrena, Miriam Leal Ordoñez, José A. Chong Álvarez_
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Text description provided by the architects. AMANI has a privileged location in the city of Puebla. The building is located in front of a large park and is immersed in a constantly growing area that incorporates a variety of services such as banks, schools, shops, green spaces and recreational spaces.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yoshihiro Koitani
The project includes 226 apartments between 84 and 168 m2 distributed in two bodies of 22 floors. The access hall has a mezzanine that receives visitors and residents of the complex with connection to the green areas, while the remaining floors house the apartments and amenities.

The harmony of the complex is perceived from its access through the use of bare, natural and largely local materials that are combined with a sober and elegant colour palette.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
The two slender housing blocks are 9 meters wide and 64 meters tall. Large gaps are incorporated on strategic levels where the amenities are housed. These spaces are subtracted from the volume of the building so that they frame the views. The ends of each block are cantilevered with the aim of fusing the interior-exterior relationship and visually connecting the building with the environment, fitting together almost like the pieces of a puzzle.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Detail Section 01
Detail Section 01
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Some common recreational spaces are inserted on the first floors, with greater contact towards the green areas. These first visible elements when accessing AMANI have a pure and basic geometry, a result of the search to incorporate volumes of different dimensions that give balance to the large scale of the building. A rectangular prism of white concrete that houses a body of water is integrated into the environment with a subtle entry of linear light reflected in the water of the outdoor pool.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
All the apartments have natural lighting and ventilation. They were designed to enjoy the panoramic views of the city, the waterfall garden and the volcanoes. Each unit was equipped with generous terraces that reinforce coexistence with the surroundings.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
To continue motivating the relationship of the complex with its natural environment, the project has 4,000 m2 of green areas and 2,300 m2 of open areas on the highest floors that complement the landscape and frame the views. All these elements distinguish this apartment complex in Puebla.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico

Archetonic
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Mexico
"Amani Building / Archetonic" [Edificio Amani / Archetonic] 17 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

