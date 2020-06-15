Housing for the Elderly: Examples of Independent and Community Living

Architecture is constantly changing and adapting to new needs, which are linked to social, economic, technological, political, and demographic changes. In this sense, the aging population is one of the most outstanding changes of the 21st century: The increase in life expectancy and the decrease in fertility rates mean that the older population is increasingly numerous. How can architecture help to provide a better quality of life, promote the autonomy, dignity, and well-being of the elderly?

This trend has led to thinking and redesigning many aspects of medical care, hospital design, and accessible cities. However, studies focused on the psychological well-being of the elderly population who live independently, show the negative effects of loneliness, social isolation, and difficulties in terms of self-care needs.



Architects can play an important role in addressing the source of this loneliness and dramatically help increase the quality of life for a part of the population that is often isolated. Living in retirement communities provides an opportunity for engagement and interaction as a way to start to get rid of this stigma and allow residents to retain their independence. The following examples illustrate how, through good design, it is possible to establish a community framework of mutual support.

Location: Menorca, Spain

Year: 2003

Location: Alcácer do Sal, Setúbal, Portugal

Year: 2010

Location: Alcabideche, Cascais, Portugal

Year: 2012

Location: Blancafort, Tarragona, Spain

Year: 2013

Location: Graz, Austria

Year: 2014

Location: Shobara, Japan

Year: 2014

Location: Couëron, Pays de la Loire, France

Year: 2014

Location: Nenzing, Vorarlberg, Austria

Year: 2014

Location: Orbec, Normandy, France

Year: 2015

Location: Graz, Austria

Year: 2015

Location: Rijssen, Overijssel, Netherlands

Year: 2015

Location: Scheffau am Wilden Kaiser, Sölllandl, Austria

Year: 2017

Location: Huningue, Alsace, France

Year: 2018

Location: Lorraine, Vaucouleurs, Meuse, France

Year: 2018

Location: Camarzana de Tera, Zamora, Spain

Year: 2019

