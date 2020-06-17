Submit a Project Advertise
Micro-Oasis Tambo Pintados Visitor Center / CONOR

Micro-Oasis Tambo Pintados Visitor Center / CONOR

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Visitor Center
Antofagasta, Chile
  • Architects: CONOR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5511 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Lead Architect: Christopher Frank Sir
  • Design Team: María José Villalón, Cristian Martí
  • Clients: Trans Atacama
  • Engineering: Daniel Gonzalez
Text description provided by the architects. This work is located, crossing by the Pampa of "El Tamarugal" and in the middle of the driest desert in the world, as a support for the visitors of the Geoglyphs of "Pintados". These tourists, who are in transit, arrive at this place by train, vehicle, bicycle or other transpiration means.

Plan
Plan
The concept of the project is to generate a “Tambo”, sites that have been universally used as places which offer temporary services to travelers on the pilgrimage routes used since pre-Hispanic times.

Scantling type wall
Scantling type wall
The project embraces the only existing tree in the surrounding area, taking the highest standards of preservation in its execution not to intervene its roots and foliage. The shape of the "caliche", salt and earth walls which are self-contained in the same place of the work, makes them a integral part of the context, both on the inside and in the outside.

This space is part of a system that is activated as a result of the interaction between the local inhabitants of the territory and the transient visitors.

Address: Atacama Desert, Geoglífos de Pintados, Antofagasta, Chile

CONOR
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning Chile
Cite: "Micro-Oasis Tambo Pintados Visitor Center / CONOR" [Micro-Oasis Tambo Pintados / CONOR] 17 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941666/micro-oasis-tambo-pintados-visitor-center-conor/> ISSN 0719-8884

