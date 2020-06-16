Submit a Project Advertise
  5. ED Apartment / Daher Jardim Arquitetura

© Larissa Sad © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Larissa Sad + 27

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors, Interior Design
Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  968 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Larissa Sad, Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Dimaço, Docol, Eliane Revestimentos, Granito, Persiflex
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Daher Jardim
  • Co Authorship: Thaynah Oliveira
  • Collaboration: Luiz Fellipe Machado
  • Master Of Construction: Francimar Nunes
  • Furniture: Arte Ofício
  • Woodwork: Lorena móveis
  • Locksmiths: Sabino Linhares
  • Wooden Doors And Panels: Madeireira Serra Forte
  • Tempered Glass And Mirrors: Sia Glass
Text description provided by the architects. A 90sqm apartment located in Brasilia, the project was born from the premise of creating environments that could be comfortable for the everyday life and also to receive friends and family on special occasions.

© Haruo Mikami
A beam that used to divide the room to a height of 2.10m was the guide of the project. This quota was defined as a reference for the doors, lining, friezes and cabinets, creating a more human scale and giving unity to the whole apartment.

© Haruo Mikami
Plan
Gif 02
Decisions such as the removal of the door and service room make the project more consistent with the contemporary use of a dwelling.

© Larissa Sad
The existing wooden flooring that used to make the apartment dark was removed and turned into panels for the room and the bedrooms. In the room this panel camouflages all the doors leaving the environment more mimetic while in the rooms the panels have the function of bedside, which turns them into more welcoming spaces.

A painting by the artist based in Brasília Chico Monteiro, specially commissioned for the apartment, brings color and life to the place, contrasting with the gray floor and white walls.

© Larissa Sad
© Larissa Sad
The adoption of a minimalist language, where the emptiness becomes the stage, gives rise to a calm and timeless space, where the relationship between light, art and vegetation creates the setting for life in the dwelling to take place.

Project location

Address: Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Interior Design Brazil
Cite: "ED Apartment / Daher Jardim Arquitetura" [Apartamento ED / Daher Jardim Arquitetura] 16 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941577/ed-apartment-daher-jardim-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

