Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Casa de las Estrellas Waldorf School / Salagnac Arquitectos

Casa de las Estrellas Waldorf School / Salagnac Arquitectos

Save this project
Casa de las Estrellas Waldorf School / Salagnac Arquitectos

© Andrés García Lachner © Andrés García Lachner © Andrés García Lachner © Andrés García Lachner + 68

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Elementary & Middle School
Garza, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Salagnac Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15069 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bio nest, Ferreteria Nosara, Muebles Klo, Multiservicios Batres, Pisos Marazzi, Ralph Mc Donald
  • Lead Architects: Evangelina Quesada, Lucca Spendlingwimmer
  • Construction: SalGarza Constructora
  • Structural Calculation: Oscar Monge
  • Design Team: Evangelina Quesada, Lucca Spendlingwimmer
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. The main challenge was to capture through architecture the concept of Waldorf education in a tangible way, taking into account the guidelines of its founders and pedagogical team.

The architecture should be striking, fluid, open, with curved walls, subtle colors, and include textured surfaces and natural materials.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Plan - school
Plan - school
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

As a starting point, we wanted to adapt the architecture to the site and cause the least possible impact on the environment to maintain harmony in the place.

We opted for an elongated shape to focus the main view of the ocean and adapt to the topography.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

We lean towards the distribution of separate modules to have that feeling of fluidity abroad and to differentiate academic spaces according to the needs of the different educational cycles.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

We developed a centralized main building where the primary classrooms, the administration, the bathrooms, and the kitchen and dining area are located. To one side is the main performing arts hall, the parking area, and the main entrance. And on the other side are preschool classrooms.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

For preschool classrooms, we focused on Waldorf pedagogical principles regarding the activity and sensations to which young children should be exposed. We propose an organic architecture with natural materials that will inspire children through sensations.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

The architectural plan consists of a snail spiral that opens at its entrance and closes little by little on its winding path until it forms the central room where the children interact.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Plan - prekinder
Plan - prekinder
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

The ceiling is a reciprocal self-supporting structure of interlocking roundwood pieces that follows the shape of the spiral. The cover is meticulously made from a layer of grass fabric according to the indigenous tradition of southern Costa Rica.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

In the center of the roof structure, a circular opening is formed that allows the entry of changing light according to the position of the sun, and its path creates an active sensation to our senses, which constantly connects us with it.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Following the pedagogical principles for the older ages as a more mature stage, the configuration of the 6 primary classrooms became more sober and formal. A modular layout was developed to distribute the spaces and in turn, maintain a spatial and structural order, this made the construction process more agile and meant a reduction in the waste of materials.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

The main structure is built on stilts and the classroom modules are separated from each other by an open patio for privacy. The roof structure is separated from the sky like a floating roof so that air passes through the spaces and keeps the interior space cooler.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

It was built primarily from plantation wood treated with natural oil, metal was used to maintain the rigidity of the roof of the main building, and natural materials such as roundwood and grass were used as principles of sustainable architecture.

Save this picture!
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Garza Beach, Guanacaste Province, Garza, Costa Rica

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Salagnac Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Costa Rica
Cite: "Casa de las Estrellas Waldorf School / Salagnac Arquitectos" [Escuela Waldorf Casa de las Estrellas / Salagnac Arquitectos] 15 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941565/casa-de-las-estrellas-waldorf-school-salagnac-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream